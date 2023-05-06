It was a busy day for high school sports on Saturday in Helena and that included a couple of track meets in the area.

Helena Capital lost hosted CMR in a Class AA track dual swept by the Bruins. The CHS boys scored 85 points compared to 51 for the Rustlers. CHS also won the girls matchup by a narrow margin of 72-69.

Tom Carter, the defending state champion in the 200-meter dash, posted a 10.69 on Saturday to win the 100, and also ran the 200 in 22.16 to sweep the shortest sprints. Peyton Nelson (52.08) won the 400 for Capital, while Evan Colberg won the 800 (2:08). Brody Romano posted a win for Capital in the 3,200, taking first after running the two-mile in 10:19.

Merek Mihelish continued his strong season by winning the 110 hurdles (14.5) Cole Dawes threw 49-11 in the shot put to finish first, while Tyler Crum had a throw of 155-2 to win the javelin. Jeremiah Saari was the medalist in the long jump (20-08), while Conor Toivonen jumped 41-02 to win the triple jump.

In the girls dual that Capital won by three, the following Bruins won individual titles: Shaylee Soule (100, 27.19), Emma Compton (800, 2:41), Mikayla Hall (100 hurdles, 16.31), Isabelle Linder (300 hurdles, 47.51), Berylyn Hunt (discus 99-11), Kaelyn Saari (javelin, 111-01) and McKenzey Heppner (triple jump 34-00).

In Great Falls, Helena High beat the Great Falls Bison in dual competition by the scores of 87-58 in the girls dual and 76-69 in the boys matchup.

The Helena boys crowned a number of first-place finishers on Saturday and they included Luke Ruch (200, 23.93), Travis Ryland-Davis (400, 52.08), Colter Petre (300h, 40.27; LJ 21-3), Brett Grange (javelin, 145.9), Aayden Simmons (HJ, 6-2), and Keagan Palliser (pole vault, 12-6) in the boys dual.

The Helena girls also won their fair of individual events as they cruised to the dual win over Great Falls High. Kim Feller took home three titles winning the javelin (106-10), shot put (33-8) and discus (102-1), while teammate Reghan Skogen won the 100 (13.06), pole vault (10-6) and long jump (17-5). The other first-place finishers were as follows: Madilyn Todorovich. (400, 59.41), Hazel Bishop (800, 2:26), Brianna Plant (1600, 5:40), Alivia Thunstrom (3,200, 13:01), Addison Roush (300m, 51.02) and McKenna Morris (HJ, 4-8).

CHS also welcomed Flathead and Glacier to Northwest Park for a couple of Western AA softball games. The Bruins won the first game of the day for them against Flathead by a score of 4-0. Anna Cockhill hit a solo home run in the win, while Taylor Sayers had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Kathryn Emmert earned the win after allowing zero runs on four hits in five innings of work. She also struck out seven.

Yet, CHS was defeated for the second time this season by the Glacier Wolfpack, who rebounded from a loss to Helena High, with a 7-2 win over the Bruins. Belle Glowacki drove in a run in the first and Paige O'Mara did the same thing the second, putting Capital in front 2-0. However, the Wolfpack plated four in the top of the fifth and didn't look back. Ella Farrell had three hits and drove in three runs. Glowacki got the loss for Capital. She allowed seven runs on 15 hits and struck out four.

In tennis, Capital swept its dual against Sentinel on Saturday. The Capital boys won 5-3 with wins in each of the singles matches. Ryan Ashley, Ashton Shipley, Carter Fehr and Trevin Kockler all won for CHS. Ashley and Shipey won in straight sets, while Fehr won in three and Kockler won by foreit. Kevin LaChere and Caden McCullough also rallied after losing their first set 6-0, to win the next two 6-1, 10-7 to clinch the win for the Bruins.

The Capital girls took their dual against Sentinel 7-1. Julia Krings, Zoie Jorgensen and Sammie McCutcheon all win in straight sets in singles competition. Additionally, CHS went 4-0 in doubles. The tandems of Abby Wiles/Miranda Sheafor, Abi Grotbo/Maya Shropshire, Taylor Zanto/Kynzie Belcher and Lily Rhodes/Jennda Corde each earned straight-set victories in doubles.

Missoula Hellgate made it a clean sweep of Helena High and won all 16 matches, taking the boys and girls duals by the score of 8-0.

Carroll softball season ends

The Carroll College Softball team saw their 2023 season come to a close in an extra innings, 2-3 loss to Eastern Oregon at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Softball Championship in Klamath Falls, Oregon on Saturday.

The Fighting Saints (20-28) battled back from a 2-0 deficit and forced extra innings, but Eastern Oregon (33-18) prevailed 3-2 in Saturday morning's elimination game.

After a clean sheet for each team in the opening frame, Eastern Oregon put the first run of the day on the board in the home half of the second inning. Kelly Monaghan gave the Mountaineers the 1-0 lead with a solo shot to left-center field.

The Mountaineers would double their lead in the third inning on an Addison Ribordy double down the left field line. The hot shot right over the bag plated one to bring the EOU lead to 2-0.

Kennedy Venner would come in and replace Abby Hanley in the circle, and Carroll would escape the inning without any further damage.

Kirsten Norris drew a walk, and fellow senior Annie Davidson would give the Saints a spark just one batter later. Davidson ripped a single into left field, and Norris, aided by an error in the outfield, scampered home to cut the lead to 2-1 in the top of the fourth.

With the Saints trailing by one, Venner took control of the game. The Freshman struck out the side in the fifth and sixth innings, and recorded seven consecutive punch-outs in total.

Alyssa Lybbert evened the score for the Saints in the top of the sixth inning. The Honorable Mention All-CCC selection blasted a solo homer, her second of the year, to straightaway center to knot the game at 2-2.

Neither team could score in the seventh, and the elimination game went on to be decided in extras.

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Hannah Tyree was able to square up a ball over the plate and kept EOU alive with a walk-off solo home run.

Kennedy Venner had a strong outing in relief, finishing with 11 total strikeouts in 5.1 innings of work. The loss officially eliminated the Saints from the 2023 CCC Championship, and ended the season after a return to the postseason.