HELENA — The Carroll College softball team will be making a return to the Cascade Collegiate Conference postseason tournament for the first time since 2019 this weekend in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

The Fighting Saints (20-26, 13-17) enter this weekend's double elimination tournament as the No. 6 seed after a season-ending sweep of Bushnell on the final weekend of the league calendar.

Carroll will open the tournament at 12:30 p.m. (MDT) on Friday afternoon against the No. 3-seed College of Idaho (43-6, 25-5).

Live stats for each game will be available HERE.

A paid live stream of each game will be available HERE. Users will have the option of paying for each game ($10) or the full tournament pass ($25).

Below is the full tournament schedule:

2023 CCC Softball Tournament Schedule (All times Mountain)

Friday, May 5

Game 1 - 10 a.m. | #4 EOU vs. #5 UBC

Game 2 - 12:30 p.m. | #3 CI vs. #6 CC

Game 3 - 3 p.m. | Winner Game 1 vs. #1 Oregon Tech

Game 4 - 5:30 p.m. | Winner Game 2 vs. #2 SOU

Saturday, May 6

Game 5 - 10 a.m. | Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3 (loser eliminated)

Game 6 - 12:30 p.m. | Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 4 (loser eliminated)

Game 7 - 3 p.m. | Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Game 8 - 5:30 p.m. | Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (loser eliminated)

Sunday, May 7

Game 9 - 12 p.m. | Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 (loser eliminated)

Game 10 - 2:30 p.m. | Championship - Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9