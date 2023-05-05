HELENA — The Carroll College softball team dropped its opening round game at the 2023 Cascade Collegiate Conference Championship on Friday in Oregon, falling 4-0 to the No. 3 seed College of Idaho.

Jessica Nimmo gave Carroll their first good opportunity to score early in the game. Nimmo ripped a single to the left field fence and advanced to second on the throw to give the Saints a runner in scoring position in the top of the first, but she would wind up stranded at third.

A leadoff walk for Haley Loffer, followed by a stolen base and sacrifice bunt, put the CCC Player of the Year on third in the bottom half of the first. A sacrifice fly on the next at bat would allow her to score and the Yotes would take a 1-0 lead into the second.

C of I would do the rest of their scoring in the third inning. Loffer again scored on a sacrifice fly to right field to put the Yotes up 2-0. Tanner Higgins provided a timely double for the Yotes, scoring two and extending the lead to 4-0, where it would remain for the rest of the game.

Carroll’s Abby Hanley gave up only four hits, but some untimely errors and walks would provide C of I with enough of a spark to go on to victory.

Nimmo led the Saints at the plate, finishing 2-for-3.

Carroll will play at 10 a.m. mountain time on Saturday against Eastern Oregon in an elimination game.

Blue Devils baseball victorious over Vigilantes

Corvallis notched just three hits, but capitalized on four East Helena errors, in a 6-1 victory on Friday, spoiling the Vigilantes’ Senior Day festivities.

Brandon Brenneman fired six innings of five-hit, one-run ball for Corvallis, striking out six Vigilantes and walking one.

The Blue Devils scored five times in the third innings, erasing a 1-0 East Helena advantage. Corvallis scored two runs on an error, another on a passed ball, and picked up RBI base hits from Mason Anderson and Andrew Pintok.

The Vigilantes, who took a first-inning lead on Taylor Kopp’s double, amassed seven hits in the loss, two of which came in the seventh inning of a five-run contest.

Killian Snarr doubled and finished 1-for-4 for the Vigilantes. Kelton Simonson singled and walked.

Stevensville, East Helena softball wait out lightning on Thursday night

Numerous weather delays took Thursday’s Southwest A conference game well into the nighttime.

The Yellowjackets, who trailed 8-6 entering the seventh, plated three runs in the visitor’s half to beat East Helena 9-8.

Sophie Berning and Jaden Fisher supplied two-hit games for Stevensville and totaled three RBI in the victory.

East Helena’s Maddie Surginer finished 1-for-4 with three RBI, while her older sister, Belle, tripled, walked, drove in a run, and scored twice.

Taylor Field added a pair of hits and Ella Pickett picked up two RBI.

East Helena was bitten by eight fielding errors that turned all but two Yellowjacket runs into unearned tallies.