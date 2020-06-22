Justus Perkins follows different path to Montana State than father Josh

But all those ideas and ventures are rooted in a conversation about entrepreneurship that clicked for Perkins on the MSU campus.

“It was an exchange student that was in my Business 474 class that was here from the Philippines,” Perkins said of the spark that began his wide-ranging business life. “He would tell me, ‘Everybody’s doing all this to get a job, why would you want to get a job? Why would you want to make shoes for the shoemaker when you can own the (company)?’ In his country, it was so hard to start a business. … He said, ‘In America, they actually give you money to start a business and no one even tries. You can try and fail and then go get a job.’”

For his capstone project, Perkins created a business plan for a hip-hop clothing store. A good grade on that project led him to decide, “’That’s what I’m gonna do. I’m a black man with a degree from Montana State University, I know I’m going to kill any interview I go into so I’m not worried about getting a job. I ain’t afraid to work hard, let me make my own money for a minute. So if I’m gonna bust my ass anyway, I’m going to at least do it for myself.’”