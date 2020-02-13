Missoula Sentinel edges out Helena High boys in tight fourth quarter

The Helena High boys basketball team was hoping to pull an upset win Thursday night against Missoula Sentinel and heading into the fourth quarter, trailing by just one, the Bengals had their shot.

They just couldn't find a way to finish. Instead, Missoula Sentinel, the host team, found a way and notched a 54-49 win over Helena thanks to a 19-point effort from Alex Germer.

Hayden Kolb also added 11 for the Spartans, who scored an important win over Helena, which got 15 points from senior Hayden Ferguson, as well as five rebounds.

On top of Ferguson's 15 points, the Bengals also got eight points each from junior Dexter Tedesco and sophomore Kaden Huot. Logan Brown and Burgin Luker also managed five points too.

"We have to find a way to finish," Helena boys head coach Brandon Day said.

It was the second loss of the season for the Bengals to Sentinel. Helena is now 5-9 overall and 4-6 in the Western AA. HHS will return home Saturday to host Missoula Big Sky on Senior Day. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m.

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

