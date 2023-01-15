Curt’s Replays: The capital city area's greatest girl basketball players, part II

Replays celebrates the first 50 years of local-area sanctioned girls basketball, with this six-part series profiling our greatest female cagers. Although Title IX was instituted in 1972, Helena High and brand new Capital did not tip off their inaugural MHSA season until September 1973.

We’ll be highlighting cagers from four of the local-area prep schools – HHS, CHS, Townsend and Jefferson – with the criteria being standout high school and/or collegiate achievements on the hardcourt. Part II covers the high school senior fall seasons from 1982-89.

Meg Jones (Capital, 1982), a 5-7 power forward, was No. 3 in the state in rebounding in 1981 (12.0 rpg), and the next year she averaged a double-double, leading CHS in scoring and rebounding, at 11.9 and 12.0, respectively. Among her top outputs were 19 boards versus Sentinel, and 19 points against Billings West.

More renowned for her work with weights – as in a 235-pound bench press and NCAA All-American shot put and discus performances with the University of Washington tracksters – former Lady Bruin coach Bob Ronan once said the 2007 Helena Sports Hall of Fame inductee “was worth 20 points a game on defense.”

Lisa Gross (Helena, 1982) quarterbacked the team from her guard position her last two seasons, ranked No. 2 is scoring (12.3 ppg) as a senior, and was selected 1982 second team at both Divisional all-tournament and the all-state squad. A three-year starter at Carroll College, the 5-5 Gross made 1987 honorable mention all-Frontier, while leading the district in 3-point accuracy at 51.7%.

Julie Bell (Helena, 1983), a two-time all-stater, she led HHS in scoring and rebounding her last two seasons, averaging 15.0 points in 1982, and a double-double the next year at 12.9 counters and 11.3 rebounds. As a junior, the 5-10 post achieved a best game of 23 points and 15 rebounds, and was selected to the divisional all-tournament and all-state second teams.

Her senior year, Julie made first team all-tourneys at both divisionals (event-high 16 ppg) and state (15.3 ppg, 12.3 rpg). In the Class AA semifinals, she fired in 17 points and speared 18 boards in the runner-up Lady Bengals’ win over Big Sky. Bell was selected first team all-state while earning a scholarship to the Eastern Montana Yellowjackets.

Leslie Ursich (Helena, 1984), a 5-foot-10 two-year starting forward, was the second-leading rebounder and No. 3 scorer (11.1 ppg) for 1984 state champion HHS. She made honorable mention all-tournament at state her junior year, and second team all-conference as a senior.

At the next level, her sophomore season at Miles CC, Leslie was selected MVP and 1987 second team all-MonDak Conference, averaging 13.3 points and 9.6 rebounds. With a best game of 28 points and 17 boards, she was chosen NJCAA All-Region 9, and left as Miles City’s season rebound record holder (258).

At the University of Mary, she was a two-time All-WAC of North Dakota first team selection, and 1989 honorable mention NAIA All-American. As a senior Ursich averaged 21.5 ppg (she still ranks No. 2 for the program) and 10.7 rpg; had nine double-doubles with highs of 31 points and 17 boards; and was the Bismarck QB Club’s Female College Athlete of the Year.

Brenda Toner (Helena, 1984), a deft ballhandler and clutch shooter – “We look for Brenda when it gets tough,” coach Jim Gross said – she quarterbacked the 21-3 state champs from the back court while averaging about 9 points and ranking among the state’s top assisters. The 5-6 HHS guard was selected to the Class AA all-tournament team and first team all-state, and went on to play hoops for Carroll College.

Lisa Downs (Helena, 1984), a 5-8 guard, scored a career-high 23 points in the regular season finale to clinch the conference crown, was the team’s No. 3 scorer and earned a second team all-state citation. Lisa started for Carroll her final two college seasons, in 1988-89, garnering the Cathy Wallace Memorial Award as the Lady Saints’ MVP both years.

Karen Gross (Helena, 1985), was a four-year letterman, a three-year starter, and a two-time all-stater. As a 5-10 sophomore forward, she averaged 7.6 points and 10.7 rebounds, and was selected division honorable mention all-tournament and all-conference HM. In 1984, Gross helped spearhead state titlist HHS with a 10.3 ppg season average, while scoring 13.3 ppg during state and earning tournament MVP and second team all-state.

Her senior year, the undefeated conference champion Lady Bengals placed third at state and finished 24-1. Gross averaged 14.3 ppg and 9.0 rpg, while attaining all-tourney and first team all-state status. She finished with school records of 34 points in a game (tie), and career points (821) and rebounds (612).

Karen went on to play three years of hoops for the Carroll College Lady Saints. In 1989, she averaged 13.3 points, with a career-high of 28 versus Montana Tech, and was selected second team All-Frontier Conference.

Michelle Eble (Capital, 1985), a 5-6 long-ball artist but playing before the prep’s 3-point stripe, is one of only a handful of CHS hoopsters to average 16 points and was the first to play D-I basketball. After scoring 9.6 points as a junior, in 1985 she entered the postseason at 14.7 ppg for the last-place Lady Bruins. But then Eble went on a tear, averaging 18 points at divisionals and a tournament-high 23 ppg at state (20-plus in four of six games), while raising her average 1.5 points.

In the win over West for seventh at state, Michelle poured in a career-high 26 points, with seven rebounds and five steals. She was selected to all three first teams – both tourneys plus all-state. At the University of Oregon from 1987-90, Eble set the Lady Ducks 3-point percentage records for season (.471) and career (.443), which still rank No. 4 and No. 3.

Kari Kockler (Helena, 1985), a 6-foot-1 center, came off the bench in the 1984 state chipper and fired in a game-high 21 points in the 60-48 title victory over Great Falls High. The next year, in HHS’ 25th consecutive victory during the Class AA tourney’s opening round, she posted a triple double versus Havre – 22 points, with program records 23 boards and 12 blocked shots.

Kockler, who averaged a school record 19.1 points, was named all-tournament, first team all-state and high school All-American HM. She still holds at least six program records, including single game points (34, tie), season points (449) and rebounds (276).

With the Portland State University Vikings, Kari played both volleyball and basketball, helping the spikers to the 1988 national championship. In roundball, she earned MVP honors in two cage tournaments, and in 1999 she was a scrimmage player with the ABL’s Portland Powers. Kari entered the HSHOF’s first class in 2003.

Sarah Burgess (Capital, 1986), a 5-5 guard and two-year starter, she captured CHS’ scoring title at 12.8 ppg and was among the state assists leaders averaging 6.1 dishes. A first team all-stater, her top offensive performance was a 27-point outburst against Big Sky. Burgess played one year of college hoops at Carroll.

Darcie Hilton (Townsend, 1987), a 6-1 center, was a three-time all-conference selection for the Lady Bulldogs. Her senior year she averaged a double-double, at 14.5 points and 12.0 rebounds, with game PRs 27 counters and 22 boards. BCHS (22-5) placed runner-up at both the district and Southern Division tourneys, and took fourth at state, with Darcie making 1987 HM all-tourney and Class B all-state.

A four-year starter at Carroll, she left the Hilltop ranked in the top four in both career points (1,038, fourth) and rebounds (707, second). As a senior, Hilton was selected first team all-Frontier, averaging 13.7 ppg and 7.9 rpg, with game-highs of 26 points and 17 rebounds.

Jackie McCarthy (Helena, 1987), after making honorable mention all-conference and scoring 9.2 ppg as junior, averaged a double-double her final season, at 15.5 points and 10.0 rebounds, capped off by a 1987 all-state selection. Among the 6-foot Lady Bengal center’s top efforts were 24 points in crosstown part one, and a 19-point, 18-rebound effort in the rematch.

HHS placed third at divisionals, with Jackie making the all-tourney team, while she finishing at nine double-doubles on the year. McCarthy continued on to the next level, with the Lewis-Clark State hoopsters.

Sheila Green (Jefferson, 1987), a Clancy native, earned a pair of Class B All-State selections. She averaged 15.4 ppg as a junior, and 20.5 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals her final season. A 5-6 guard, she left JHS with at least 13 records, highlighted by game (31), season (411) and career (869) points; game and career assists; and both steals and field goal percentages for game, season and career.

A three-time all-conference selectee at Northern Montana, Green helped the Lady Skylights qualify for the NAIA nationals each year. As a senior, she was chosen 1992 Frontier co-MVP, District 12 Player of the Year and NAIA II Kodak All-American.

Northern’s career record scorer at 1,566 points (which lasted 25 years), Sheila became a top-five semi-pro hoops all-star in New Zealand, and was inducted into the MSU-Northern Hall of Fame in 2003.

Kim and Kari Fike (Townsend, 1987), ranked No. 4 and 5 respectively in the 4B District in scoring race, at 16.4 and 15.9 points per game. The 5-5 junior guard transfers from Big Timber were both selected to the all-conference squad. Kim and Kari went back the Lady Sheepherders the next year, preceding their college careers at Northern, where they helped MNC to the 1993 national championship.

Heidi Bannon (Jefferson, 1985), a 5-7 forward, was District 4B’s No. 2 scorer at 13.4 ppg, while establishing a school season record 319 points and earning Class B all-state honors.

Maria Pace (Jefferson, 1989), averaged 13 points as a senior for the Lady Panthers, and was selected to the all-conference squad. She later scored numerous double digit games as a four-year, 5-6 guard and sixth man for Montana Tech.

Tiffany Freeman (Helena, 1988), a 6-0 post player, registered 8.5 ppg and 7.0 rpg averages in 1987. Her senior year, she achieved five double-doubles, with highs of 25 points and 13 rebounds. Tiffany finished with a 16.0 scoring average (HHS record 170 free throws and No. 2 with 376 points) and 7.2 rpg, while garnering Divisional all-tournament and first team all-state citations.

Michelle Sandholm (Helena, 1988) led the Lady Bengals to the 1988 state tournament’s third-place trophy, scoring 63 points (two 20-point games) for a 15.7 average, while collecting all-tourney honors. On the year, the 6-0 post averaged 12.4 points (high of 26) and 7.0 boards, making second team all-state. Her final season at Carroll, she netted 9.8 ppg, and led the 1995 Hilltoppers with 11 blocks.

Honorable Mention: Kari Shepherd (HHS, 1982), Tammy Sutliff (HHS 1984), Kris Campbell (Towns 1984), Alane Schmaus (Towns 1984), Robin Lee (CHS 1984), Heidi Bannon (JHS 1985), Theresa Downs (HHS 1985), Shomai Roos (CHS, 1985), Michelle Turcotte (Towns 1987), Shawn Robertson (CHS, 1989), Stephanie Bicknell (CHS, 1989).