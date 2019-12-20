{{featured_button_text}}
Brandon Day

Helena High head coach Brandon Day calls a timeout Friday night in Billings. The Bengals lost to Billings Senior. 

 Mike Clark Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — After losing at home a week ago, the Helena High boys basketball team was hoping to find better luck on the road. 

The only problem is that Billings Senior wasn't a willing participant and raced past the Bengals on its way to a 52-42 win in Billings on Friday night. 

Reece Connolly scored a career-high 18 points in the win over Helena. Nick Eliason added 13 points and Junior Bergen 11 for fifth-ranked Senior, which built a five-point lead at half that ballooned into 12 by the end of the third quarter.

Logan Brown scored a team-high 15 points for the Bengals, who are now 0-2 after a season-opening loss to Bozeman. Kaden Huot pitched in with eight and Sam Norum had seven. Helena High will face Billings West Saturday. 

Speaking of the Golden Bears, they spent Friday night taking on the Bengals arch rival, Helena Capital in another inter-conference matchup within Class AA.

And just like in the other game between Billings and Helena, the home team prevailed as West knocked off the third-ranked Bruins 57-46.

Capital struggled to score in the first half, managing just nine points in the first quarter as West built a 22-9 advantage thanks to a sizzling start from Josh Erbacher. At the half, the Bruins still found themselves behind 35-22. 

Trevor Swanson and Brayden Koch helped spark a run in the third quarter for the Bruins, but the hole was too deep and despite the duo combining for 27 points, Capital couldn't climb out of it.

Koch connected three times from beyond the arc on his way to 13 points. Swanson also hit once from deep as he finished with 14 in the loss. Shane Haller pitched in with 11, Bridger Grovom had seven. 

Erbacher set the tone early for the Bears as he scored 17 points in the opening quarter, including two 3-pointers. He finished with 21 total. 

The Bruins (1-1) will take on Billings Senior Saturday at 2 p.m. Helena High will play West at the same time. 

Get the latest sports news sent directly to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments