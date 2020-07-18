The greatest seasons and MLB players in Helena's Pioneer League History

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helena may not have a Pioneer League baseball team anymore but dating back to 1978, the Phillies, Gold Sox and Brewers put together a rich history on the diamond.

And in honor of that, we have put together Helena’s all-time Pioneer League all-star team, which will be made up from players from three teams; the Helena Phillies (1978-83), Helena Gold Sox (1984-86) and Helena Brewers (1987-2000, 2003-18).

The criteria for the Capital City’s all-star version, has been determined by the player with the best season in the Pioneer League. Which means that there will be no less than one future Major League Baseball Hall of Famer (Ryne Sandberg), and three MLB Most Valuable Players (Sandberg, George Bell and Ryan Braun), left off the team.

But according to the criteria, other players at those positions had better Pioneer League seasons, many of whom didn’t even make the Majors.

Although that is not the situation in Sandberg’s case, since he was beat out at shortstop (Sandberg switched to second base prior to reaching the bigs) by a pretty fair big leaguer in his own right, 9-time All-Star Gary Sheffield.