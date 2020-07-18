The greatest seasons and MLB players in Helena's Pioneer League History

Helena may not have a Pioneer League baseball team anymore but dating back to 1978, the Phillies, Gold Sox and Brewers put together a rich history on the diamond.
And in honor of that, we have put together Helena’s all-time Pioneer League all-star team, which will be made up from players from three teams; the Helena Phillies (1978-83), Helena Gold Sox (1984-86) and Helena Brewers (1987-2000, 2003-18).
The criteria for the Capital City’s all-star version, has been determined by the player with the best season in the Pioneer League. Which means that there will be no less than one future Major League Baseball Hall of Famer (Ryne Sandberg), and three MLB Most Valuable Players (Sandberg, George Bell and Ryan Braun), left off the team.
But according to the criteria, other players at those positions had better Pioneer League seasons, many of whom didn’t even make the Majors.
Although that is not the situation in Sandberg’s case, since he was beat out at shortstop (Sandberg switched to second base prior to reaching the bigs) by a pretty fair big leaguer in his own right, 9-time All-Star Gary Sheffield.
Most starting player’s briefs will be followed by a mention of the top big leaguer(s) at that position too. Here-to-fore, the Phillies-Gold Sox-Brewers triumvirate will be referred to as P/GS/B.
Starting Pitcher
Jose Mieses of the 1999 Brewers gets the nod, with a P/GS/B record for wins (10-2), while also leading the league with a 2.67 ERA, and lowest hits (6.6) and walks (2.3) per nine innings. The 19-year Dominican right-hander was top with 108 innings pitched, as well, and No. 2 at 87 strikeouts.
Big leaguer: Jake Odorizzi (2009 Brewers), has completed eight MLB seasons, posting a 66-55 mark, with a 3.88 ERA and 983 strikeouts.
Relief Pitcher
Mark Chapman, as the 1987 Brewers closer, made 27 appearances, while leading the PL with 13 saves and 1.31 ERA. Chapman posted 3-1 record, and allowed 28 hits in 34 innings, fanning 51 (13.4 Ks per 9 inn.) with just nine (2.4 per 9 inn.). The Orlando, Floridian was among the five finalists for Howe’s News Bureau PL’s Star of Stars, league MVP.
Big leaguer: Dana Eveland (2003 Brewers) pitched 11 MLB seasons, mostly as a starter, going 20-28, with a 5.46 ERA and two saves.
Catcher
Angel Salome played just half a season with the Brewers in 2005, but he tore up Pioneer League pitching so bad he was named the league’s MVP and deserves the selection. Prior to being promoted to Class A West Virginia, Salome was leading the PL in five offensive categories and garnered the TOPPS Minor League Player of the Month for July. The stocky 5-7, 190-pound Dominican’s league-high numbers consisted of a .415 average, 17 doubles, 50 RBIs (37 games), .469 on base percentage and .673 slugging.
Big leaguer: Darren Daulton (1980 Phillies), played 14 MLB seasons, earning three All-Star selections and the 1992 Silver Slugger award. Daulton finished with .264 career BA, with 137 homers and 588 RBIs.
First Base
Jack Daugherty, spearheaded the 1984 Gold Sox to the Pioneer League championship, and was selected a Baseball America 1984 “Star of Stars” recipient, as the league’s MVP.
Daugherty led the PL in six offensive categories, including a .402 batting average, and P/GS/B records of .502 on base percentage and .691 slugging. The 6-2, 188-pound switch hitter from San Diego also topped the circuit with 104 hits, 77 runs, 26 doubles and 82 RBIs (one shy of the league record). He was No. 2 in the circuit with 15 homers, as well, and showed his speed with 16 stolen bases.
Daugherty was the P/GS/B best big leaguer at first base too, with a .256 average and .322 OBP during six-years in MLB.
Second Base
Kenny Holmberg of the 2005 Brewers led the PL with a .450 on base percentage and a .623 slugging. He was No. 2 with a .372 average, 77 hits and 12 home runs, and his 51 RBIs (in 59 games) ranked third. Holmberg, a 5-9, 175-pounder from Dunedin, Florida, had played college ball for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
Big leaguer: Ryne Sandberg, a 2005 Hall of Famer, gets the nod here, despite starting out at shortstop. The Spokane native’s 16-year MLB career with Philadelphia and the Cubs, was highlighted by 10 All-Star selections, the 1984 NL MVP, nine Gold Gloves, seven Silver Bats, a .285 lifetime average and 2,386 hits.
Shortstop
Gary Sheffield’s assignment to the Gold Sox in 1986 was one of the most anticipated events in Capital City sports history.
The nephew of Dwight Gooden and Milwaukee’s No. 1 draft choice, he led the league with 71 RBIs (in just 57 games), ranked No. 2 with a .365 batting average, and was third at 15 home runs.
Sheffield, a 17-year old from Tampa, Florida, set a Pioneer League record 26-game hitting streak, going 50-for-109 for a .459 average. But he also committed 24 errors, and was later switched to the outfield for most of his 21-year MLB career.
Big leaguer: Alcides Escobar (2004 Brewers) first reached the majors in 2008, and has posted a career BA of .258 during his 11 seasons. In 2015, he was selected the AL All-Star’s starting shortstop, and helped Kansas City to the World Series championship.
Third Base
Jeff Cirilo held down the hot corner for the 1991 Brewers, batting .350 while attaining the prestigious 100-hit plateau. The Pioneer League All-Star banged 16 doubles and 10 dingers, while scoring 60 runs, and posted a .418 on base percentage and .524 slugging percentage.
A native of Pasadena, California, Cirillo is also the area’s top big leaguer at the hot corner. His 14-year MLB career from 1994-2007 was highlighted by a pair of All-Star selections, in 1997 (Milwaukee) and 2000 (Colorado). He finished with a .296 lifetime average, 112 homers and 727 RBIs.
Outfield
Todd Brown’s season for the 1985 Gold Sox, was one for the ages, when he captured the Pioneer League’s batting crown with an out-of-this world .447 average. His mark stands as the P/GS/B record, and is believed No. 2 in Pioneer League history, behind Billings’ Gary Redus’ .462. Brown was selected the Howe News Service “Star of Stars” as the league’s MVP.
Brown, who was moved up to Class A Beloit after 53 games, also paced the circuit with a .496 on base percentage, was second at 93 hits and .591 slugging, and was No. 5 with 6 homers and 52 RBIs.
Darryl Hamilton took the field with the Gold Sox in 1986, setting the table for guys like Greg Vaughn and Gary Sheffield as the club’s leadoff hitter. Hamilton captured the Pioneer League batting crown with a .391 average, and also led the circuit with 97 hits, 72 runs, 6 triples, 34 steals and a .491 on base percentage. The Louisiana Nicholls State University star also tied the league record of six hits in a game.
Hamilton is also one of the P/GS/B top big league outfielders. His 13-year MLB career included a .291 BA, with 204 doubles and 707 runs. He died tragically of a murder-suicide in 2015.
Joe Bruno, of the 1979 Phillies, led the Pioneer League with a .391 batting average and a .469 on base percentage, as well as producing P/GS/B records of 78 runs and 112 hits. He was also No. 2 in the league with 32 stolen bases.
A 5-9, 160-pound left hander from Ontario, California, Bruno was a unique case having gone undrafted, but came to Helena on a recommendation from his Junior College coach who knew one of the Phillies’ scouts.
Honorable mention selections include Caleb Gindl (2007 Brewers), who paced the PL with a .367 BA and .420 OBP; and Willie “Junior” Darkis (1979 Phillies), achieving a Pioneer League record of 83 RBIs, and a P/GS/B record 20 home runs.
Among the top big leaguers are George Bell (1978 Phillies), 11 years in MLB, 3-time All-Star, 1987 AL MVP, .278 BA; Ryan Braun (2005 Brewers), 2007-present MLB, 6-time All-Star, 2011 NL MVP, .298 BA, 1933 hits; Greg Vaughn (1986 Gold Sox), 14 years MLB, 4-time All-Star, 355 HR; and Michael Brantley (2005 Brewers), MLB 2009-present, 4-time All-Star, .297 BA.
Designated Hitter
Antuan Bunkley, DH for the 1997 Brewers, ranked No. 2 in the PL with a .381 batting average, 103 hits, a .450 on base percentage and .656 slugging percentage. The native of West Palm Beach, Florida, was also No. 3 at 23 doubles, 17 homers and 67 RBIs.
Manager
Alex Morales, Helena Brewers 1995-97, guided the Brewers to the P/GS/B's only back-to-back PL championships, his first two seasons as a minor league manager. The team set a Helena record for wins during that first title season in 1995, going 49-22 for a .690 winning percentage.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!