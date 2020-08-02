Senators will play home finale Monday, Reps fall one game short of state tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HELENA -- The Helena Senators will be playing in the state tournament Wednesday. They just won't be playing on their home field as they once thought.

The Senators were supposed to be hosting the Legion AA state tournament, which is Aug. 5-8, Wednesday through Saturday, but Lewis and Clark County wouldn't approve the application and the tournament has been moved to Billings.

"Our plan was to limit to 175 (people) per session," Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. "Then clear the park and clean. They said it was too many people over the course of a day."

The tournament has now shifted to Billings. Helena will open as the No. 2 seed Wednesday against Great Falls. The Senators went 15-9 in the AA district.

"(The players) are disappointed," Burnett said. "But we won't dwell on it. We are going to Billings and competing."

The seven-team field at the state tournament is set. No Canadian teams were able to come, so it will be Helena, both Billings teams, Kalispell, Bozeman, Great Falls and Missoula. The Bucks (Bozeman),who are the defending state champions will have a first-round bye.