Senators will play home finale Monday, Reps fall one game short of state tournament

HELENA -- The Helena Senators will be playing in the state tournament Wednesday. They just won't be playing on their home field as they once thought.
The Senators were supposed to be hosting the Legion AA state tournament, which is Aug. 5-8, Wednesday through Saturday, but Lewis and Clark County wouldn't approve the application and the tournament has been moved to Billings.
"Our plan was to limit to 175 (people) per session," Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. "Then clear the park and clean. They said it was too many people over the course of a day."
The tournament has now shifted to Billings. Helena will open as the No. 2 seed Wednesday against Great Falls. The Senators went 15-9 in the AA district.
"(The players) are disappointed," Burnett said. "But we won't dwell on it. We are going to Billings and competing."
The seven-team field at the state tournament is set. No Canadian teams were able to come, so it will be Helena, both Billings teams, Kalispell, Bozeman, Great Falls and Missoula. The Bucks (Bozeman),who are the defending state champions will have a first-round bye.
Helena will host Missoula on Monday at Kindrick Legion Field. It will serve as senior night and Burnett said the Senators will be honoring the following players: Joe Hurlbert, Peyton Witham, Caden Sell, Brady Anderson, Ethan Keintz, Chase Nielsen, Cy Miller and Grayson Struble.
The first pitch will go out at 7 p.m.
Reps fall one game short of state
After losing their first game at the Southern A District Tournament in Three Forks Thursday, the Helena Reps rallied to win three in a row and wound up taking third at districts.
Unfortunately, a second loss to the Gallatin Valley Outlaws Sunday ended any hopes Helena had of advancing. The Reps finished third and only the top two teams qualify for state.
Helena lost to Gallatin Valley in extra innings in its opener, but on Sunday, the Reps were out-hit 15-4. Gallatin Valley also broke the game open late with with runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, to win 8-0.
The Reps, led by head coach Dick Fuzesy, finished 25-24-1 on the season, a record that included a three-game win streak at districts.
