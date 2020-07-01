Senators open 25th-annual Keith Sell Tournament with doubleheader

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Helena Senators have been on a roll of late and starting Thursday, they will look to continue that at the 25th-annual Keith Sell Tournament, starting with a doubleheader.

Seven teams will be competing in the field and taking part in pool play during the first three days. Each team will play four games, so the schedules aren't balanced. The two teams with the best records will meet in the championship game Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The first tiebreaker is head-to-head record.

The Senators will play the first of four games Thursday at 12:30 p.m., in the opener against the Glacier Twins.

"Glacier is a quality team," Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. "They are on of the top programs in A just about every year."

One the mound for Helena will be Tyler Tenney. He's 2-1 so far this season with an ERA of .512 ERA in seven games and 13 innings this season. He's tied for third on the team in strikeouts (15) and leads with the lowest opponent batting average (.174).

Starting the second game will be Cy Miller, who has compiled a mark of 2-0 this season in six starts and seven appearances. He's registered an ERA of 3.41 and leads the Senators in strikeouts with 34 in 26.2 innings. The second game of the day for Helena will be the nightcap against the Yakima Beetles (8 p.m.)