Senators open 25th-annual Keith Sell Tournament with doubleheader

The Helena Senators have been on a roll of late and starting Thursday, they will look to continue that at the 25th-annual Keith Sell Tournament, starting with a doubleheader.
Seven teams will be competing in the field and taking part in pool play during the first three days. Each team will play four games, so the schedules aren't balanced. The two teams with the best records will meet in the championship game Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The first tiebreaker is head-to-head record.
The Senators will play the first of four games Thursday at 12:30 p.m., in the opener against the Glacier Twins.
"Glacier is a quality team," Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. "They are on of the top programs in A just about every year."
One the mound for Helena will be Tyler Tenney. He's 2-1 so far this season with an ERA of .512 ERA in seven games and 13 innings this season. He's tied for third on the team in strikeouts (15) and leads with the lowest opponent batting average (.174).
Starting the second game will be Cy Miller, who has compiled a mark of 2-0 this season in six starts and seven appearances. He's registered an ERA of 3.41 and leads the Senators in strikeouts with 34 in 26.2 innings. The second game of the day for Helena will be the nightcap against the Yakima Beetles (8 p.m.)
Bozeman, the defending state champs in AA, will also play Glacier at 3 p.m., as well as Yakima Valley at 5:30 p.m., also in pool play. All games will be play at Kindrick Legion Field.
There will be four games played Thursday, as well as five each Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Reps will play the seventh-place team in the standings Sunday at 9 a.m. The Senators will also play a non-tournament game against Mudville Pinnacle NW at 7:30 p.m.
Helena will also play the nightcap Friday and Saturday night in the tournament.
The Senators have been led to an 18-9 record overall (4-4 in AA conference), by some stellar pitching. And aside from Miller and Tenney, Chase Nielsen (1-2, 3.72), Ethan Keintz (4-0, 2.9 ERA) and Hunter Lindgren (5-1, 2.27 ERA) could also start or see time on the mound.
"They are all available," Burnett said. "We will get a little deeper into the staff with all of the games."
Offensively, the Senators are paced by Matt Burton, who leads the team with a .397 batting average (with at least 10 at-bats). He's also fourth on the team in RBI (17) and second in runs scored (28). Nielsen is another big threat and is hitting .375 with a team-leading 25 RBI. He's also tied with Keintz for the team lead in extra-base hits with 12 (9 doubles, 3 triples).
Keintz has also been a force at the plate, hitting .361 with 19 RBI, in addition to scoring a team-high 30 runs. Matt Krieger, Tenney and Forest Suero have also contributed by each scoring and driving in double-digit runs.
Here's the full schedule of games for the Keith Sell Tournament:
THURSDAY, JULY 2
12:30 PM Helena Senators vs Glacier Twins Pool Play
3:00 PM Bozeman Bucks vs Glacier Twins Pool Play
5:30 PM Bozeman Bucks vs Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak Pool Play
8:00 PM Helena Senators vs Yakima Beetles Pool Play
FRIDAY, JULY 3
10:00 AM Great Falls Chargers vs Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak Pool Play
12:30 AM Great Falls Chargers vs Yakima Beetles Pool Play
3:00 PM Glacier Twins vs Yakima Beetles Pool Play
5:30 PM Bozeman Bucks vs Mudville Pinnacle NW Pool Play
8:00 PM Helena Senators vs Mudville Pinnacle NW Pool Play
SATURDAY, JULY 4
10:00 AM Bozeman Bucks vs Yakima Beetles Pool Play
12:30 AM Mudville Pinnacle NW vs Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak Pool Play
3:00 PM Mudville Pinnacle NW vs Great Falls Chargers Pool Play
5:30 PM Glacier Twins vs Great Falls Chargers Pool Play
8:00 PM Helena Senators vs Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak Pool Play
SUNDAY, JULY 5
9:00 AM Helena Reps vs #7 Bracket Game
11:30 AM #5 vs #6 Bracket Game
2:00 PM #3 vs #4 Bracket Game
4:30 PM #1 vs #2 Championship Game
7:30 PM Helena Senators vs Mudville Pinnacle NW (non-tournament game)
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406
