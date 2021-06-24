Reps drop opener of Cloninger Classic, will play again Friday

On the first day of the Cloninger Classic, the Helena Reps American Legion baseball team fell to the Billings Cardinals in the nightcap.

There were four games total on Thursday at Kindrick Legion Field and the final game of the day featured the Reps, Helena's Class A team and the Billings Cardinals.

Helena grabbed a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but Billings scored two in the fourth to jump in front and added four more in the fifth, as well as two in the seventh as the Cardinals notched 11 runs on 14 hits in an 11-6 victory.

Colter Wilson was 4-for-4 for Billings with four RBI. Kade Vatsndal, Grant Schaubel, Zach Stewart and Chase Wise each finished with two hits. Wilson, Keaton Mickelson and Vatsndal were credited with doubles too.

Hunter Wallis led the way for the Reps with three hits, all singles and two RBI. Tycen Mooney also notched two hits in the loss for Helena, as did Walker Bennett. Sam Ark and Eric Cockhill also had one hit apiece for the Reps, along with Padraic Whited and Payton Tavary. Walker, Tavary and Bennett all had one double each.