Local roundup: Results for softball, tennis, track and legion baseball

The Helena Bengals and Capital Bruins were both in the Windy City on Saturday for the Class AA softball crossover. The one-day event allowed teams from the Western AA to play teams in the Eastern AA in non-conference action.

Capital, which entered the day 8-2 overall and undefeated in the Western AA, continued its winning ways in its first game thanks to a 2-0 win over Billings Senior Saturday in Great Falls.

Ashley King had three of Capital's six hits in the win over Senior. She also notched a double and an RBI. Katheryn Emmert also drove home a run while Nyeala Herndon put together another dominant performance on the bump striking out 11 in a complete-game one hitter.

However, the Bruins followed that up with a 9-2 loss at the hands of Billings West, dropping their overall mark to 9-3.

The Bengals finished the day with a tie and a loss. Helena started things off by playing to a 1-1 draw against CMR. Since it was a non-conference game, it was called after seven innings. Kylee Wetzel and Ashlyn Lamping each had two hits for Helena.

Lamping also drove in the only run for the Bengals, who got a stellar combined showing on the bump from Maloree English, Rylie Schlepp and Faith Howard. English started the game and surrendered one run, while Howard and Schlepp both pitched two scoreless innings as Helena avoided a loss.

Then, Helena dropped its second game to Belgrade, the defending state champions, 7-2. Belgrade's Taylor Thomas limited HHS to two hits while striking out five. Schlepp got the loss after surrendering five runs on four hits.

"I thought that we played tough," Helena high head coach Ryan Schulte said. "Especially defensively and in the circle. We hit the ball hard a lot today we just couldn't find a lot of green at the right time."

Senators drop two in Kalispell

After a 3-1 opening weekend, the Helena Senators American Legion Baseball team was on the road this weekend for a double dip in Kalispell against the Lakers in non-conference action.

However, the Senators struggled away from home, especially at the plate, as they managed just four runs in consecutive losses by the score of 5-4 and 4-0.

Helena jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning of the first game, and led 4-2 after three innings. But the Senators wouldn't score again as the Lakers plated three runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings to rally for the win.

Trysten Mooney and Eric Cockhill each had two hits in the loss, while Gavin Thennis, Hunter Bratcher, Carter Perlinski and Hunter Wallis all had one hit and one RBI. Thennis got the loss on the mound after allowing three runs on three hits in relief.

The Senators streak without a run continued into the second game as Helena went the final 10 innings of the day without scoring. Kalispell meanwhile added two in the the third inning and tacked on three more in the fifth to win 5-0.

Cockhill and Bratcher each had hits in a losing effort for the Senators, as did Will Lyng. Aaron Fuzesy lost the decision as the starter after giving up two runs on two hits and striking out three in three innings of work.

Tennis teams find success too

The Bengals and Bruins also took on Billings West and Belgrade respectively on the courts Saturday and for Helena High at least, it proved to be a productive day as the Bengal girls won both duals, while the boys split.

In the first dual against Billings West, the Helena girls played to a 4-4 tie but won due to the tiebreaker (more sets won).

Qayl Kujala scored a big win in singles for Helena, winning her match in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0, while three doubles teams: Eva Santos/Kimber Miller, Ayla Silvonen/Brynn Woodmansey and Maya Goetz/Natalie Seburn all won their matches, with two coming in straight sets to give Helena four points and the tiebreaker.

Against Belgrade, Helena got singles wins from Liv Peterson, who rallied to win her match in three sets, and Keaton Normandy, as well as getting wins from the pairings of Olivia Huber and Hannah Romney, Silvonen/Woodmansey and Goetz/Seburn to take the dual 5-3.

The Bengal boys also defeated Belgrade by a score of 5-3. Will Johnson and Rhys Anderson-Foster notched singles victories, while the tandems of Erik Callery and Karson Stefanik, Lucas Canty and John Walker, as well as Elias Cook and Hunter Pandis also notched points with match victories.

In the loss to West 5-3, Johnson and Anderson-Foster won in singles, giving them 2-0 marks for the day, as did Cook and Pandis in doubles.

"Both our boys and girls continue to improve with each match," Helena tennis head coach Nicole Riebe said. "The more matches we play, the stronger we get and it's great to see improvement from everybody."

Local track athletes shine in Butte

Just days after winning multiple events in Helena, Townsend's Gavin Vandenacre found the winner's circle against in Butte winning the 110-meter hurdles in the John Tomich Invitational. Teammate Emma Stolte joined him, winning the 1,600-meter run on the girls side of things.

Montana Pierson of East Helena also won the high jump in Butte (4-10), giving her all 10 of East Helena's points in the girls meet. Kaeden Sager also had a solid day finishing third in the 100 and fourth in the 200. James Brooks was also fourth in the 400 for the Vigilantes.

Additionally, Jefferson crowned an individual champion on Saturday in the Mining City as Braden Morris of Jefferson won the 300 hurdles (41.34). Luke Mest also finished as the runner-up in the 3,200 (10:47).

