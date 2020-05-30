Legion roundup: Senators split in Bozeman, Reps close out busy week

The Helena Senators haven’t embarked on conference play just yet, but with each game, they get closer and Saturday, Helena was in Bozeman for a pair of non-conference contests.
The Senators opened the two-game set against the Gallatin Valley Outlaws and despite falling behind 3-0 in the second inning, Helena rallied, thanks to a three-run sixth inning to win 6-4. Tyler Tenney scored on a wild pitch to tie the game, then the Senators plated two more on an error. Tenney also locked down the win in the top of the seventh, retiring the side and in three innings of work, he allowed just one hit and no runs. He also struck out five and was awarded the decision.
In the second contest, Helena took on Class AA rival Bozeman in non-conference action. The Senators grabbed an early lead against the defending state champs last Monday, and did the same thing Saturday, jumping out in front 4-1 in the top of the second.
Yet, the Senators couldn’t survive a late offensive onslaught from the Bucks, who scored 13 runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings to win 17-7 as the mercy rule went into effect. The Bucks registered 22 hits compared to nine for Helena, which is now 4-3. Matt Burton led the Senators with four hits. Peyton Witham was also hit with the loss.
Helena will host Bozeman and Butte for non-conference games Sunday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Kindrick Legion Field.
Reps roundup
It’s been a busy week of baseball for the Helena Class A legion team, the Reps, which continued Saturday against the Missoula Mavs after Helena faced Dillon and Belgrade earlier in the week.
Helena lost a heartbreaker in the first game, dropping a 1-0 decision to Missoula. Tyler Cutler threw a gem in the loss for Helena, taking a shutout into the seventh, before giving up a run late to the Mavericks. Cutler struck out five.
The second game between Missoula and Helena turned into a wild affair and went into extra innings — multiple extra innings in fact. At one point, Helena, the home team, trailed 9-2 but scored three runs in the fifth and four in the bottom of the seventh to force extras. In the bottom of the eighth, the Reps, down two, tied things up again.
Cade Coate singled to tie the game at 9-9 in the ninth. The score was eventually tied 11-11 and in the top half of the 11th, the tie was finally broken by Missoula, which escaped with the 12-11 win.
The marathon game closed out a busy week for the Reps, who got the started Thursday as they were in Belgrade to take on the Bandits, but lost a lead in the opening game and fell 4-3. Judson Seliskar managed three hits and an RBI in the loss for Helena, while Mike Hurlbert added two hits and two runs. Helena lost the second game of the doubleheader 9-0.
On Friday, the Reps returned home to Helena to take on conference rival Dillon in another Southern A doubleheader. The score was 2-2 early, but four runs in the fifth and three more in the seventh broke the game open and led to a 9-5 win for Helena. Tycen Mooney was 1-for-1 with two RBI. Forrest Suero also managed three hits and scored twice. Hurlbert got the win after surrendering five runs on four hits. He also struck out four.
The Reps then earned the sweep, notching 14 hits in a 12-11 victory over the Cubs. Dillon scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning, but Helena answered with eight of its own to rally back. Suero had three more hits and three runs batted in. Quinn Belcher added three hits too. Luke Dowdy got the win for the Reps and Coate was credited with a two-inning save.
The Class B Helena Independents were in Belgrade Wednesday and fell to Belgrade’s Class B team 15-8.
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406
