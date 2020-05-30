Legion roundup: Senators split in Bozeman, Reps close out busy week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Helena Senators haven’t embarked on conference play just yet, but with each game, they get closer and Saturday, Helena was in Bozeman for a pair of non-conference contests.

The Senators opened the two-game set against the Gallatin Valley Outlaws and despite falling behind 3-0 in the second inning, Helena rallied, thanks to a three-run sixth inning to win 6-4. Tyler Tenney scored on a wild pitch to tie the game, then the Senators plated two more on an error. Tenney also locked down the win in the top of the seventh, retiring the side and in three innings of work, he allowed just one hit and no runs. He also struck out five and was awarded the decision.

In the second contest, Helena took on Class AA rival Bozeman in non-conference action. The Senators grabbed an early lead against the defending state champs last Monday, and did the same thing Saturday, jumping out in front 4-1 in the top of the second.

Yet, the Senators couldn’t survive a late offensive onslaught from the Bucks, who scored 13 runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings to win 17-7 as the mercy rule went into effect. The Bucks registered 22 hits compared to nine for Helena, which is now 4-3. Matt Burton led the Senators with four hits. Peyton Witham was also hit with the loss.