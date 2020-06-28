Helena Senators win Heroes Park Invitational Tournament; Reps unbeaten in Cloninger Classic

Helena Reps Roundup

The Class A Legion Helena Reps have also been busy this week, with games Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Helena at the annual Cloninger Classic at Kindrick Legion Field. Over the weekend, the Reps posted a record of 3-0-1.

On Thursday, the Reps played host to the Great Falls Lightning and used a seven-run third to grab control, before going on to win 10-2. Judson Seliskar posted two hits and three RBI in the win. Mike Hurlbert got the win after allowing two runs in five innings of work. He allowed six hits and struck out two.

On Friday night, Helena took on the Tri-County Cardinals and played the fellow Legion A club to a 9-9 tie. Helena had a 3-1 lead but seven runs in the top of the fourth by Tri-County quickly changed that. Helena then trailed by two in the sixth, when Seliskar ripped a two-run single to tie things up at 9-9, which is how the game, as part of the tournament, would end.

Helena battled the Livingston Braves Saturday night and scored eight runs combined, in the fourth and fifth innings, to win the game 9-1. It was called after five due to the run rule.

Hunter Wallis, Drew Kaizer and Hunter Bratcher all managed two hits each in the win for Helena. Greyson Ahmann got the win on the mound.

The Reps closed out the tournament unbeaten after knocking off the Class A Kalispell Lakers 10-2 Sunday afternoon. Tycen Mooney had two hits, a double a three RBI in the win. Bratcher got the win on the mound for Helena after allowing just two runs in five innings of work. He also stuck out five batters.

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

