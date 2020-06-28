Helena Senators win Heroes Park Invitational Tournament in Bozeman

Due to bad weather on the horizon, the Helena Senators took part in the championship game of the Heroes Park Invitational Tournament in Bozeman Saturday night, a game that was supposed to take place Sunday, and Helena won, defeating a team from Yakima 23-3 to bring home the championship.
A two-run double from Caden Sell sparked a three-run first inning for the Senators, who quickly built a 9-0 advantage after three against the Yakima Pepsi Beetles.
Then, an incredible 14-run fourth put the game on ice and ended it after that inning because of the run rule. Hunter Lindgren got the win on the mound for the Senators, going four innings and allowing just three runs.
Offensively for Helena, it was a hitter's paradise. Nine different players drove in at least one run, while nine different Senators scored and eight managed at least one hit.
Chase Nielsen was among those who had a big day at the plate, notching three hits and three RBI. Matt Burton matched him with three hits; Ethan Keintz, Tyler Tenney, Matt Krieger and Trysten Mooney, each had multiple hits and runs batted in as Helena totaled 16 hits.
It was the fourth consecutive win for the Senators who opened the tournament with a loss to Idaho Falls Thursday.
Next up: Clackamas (Ore.) at Helena, 7 p.m. June 29
Helena Reps Roundup
The Class A Legion Helena Reps have also been busy this week, with games Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Helena at the annual Cloninger Classic.
On Thursday, the Reps played host to the Great Falls Lightning and used a seven-run third to grab control, before going on to win 10-2. Judson Seliskar posted two hits and three RBI in the win. Mike Hurlbert got the win after allowing two runs in five innings of work. He allowed six hits and struck out two.
On Friday night, Helena took on the Tri-County Cardinals and played the fellow Legion A club to a 9-9 tie. Helena had a 3-1 lead but seven runs in the top of the fourth by Tri-County quickly changed that. Helena then trailed by two in the sixth, when Seliskar ripped a two-run single to tie things up at 9-9, which is how the game, as part of the tournament, would end.
Looking to stay unbeaten in the tournament, Helena battled the Livingston Braves Saturday night and scored eight runs combined, in the fourth and fifth innings, to win the game 9-1. It was called after five due to the run rule.
Hunter Wallis, Drew Kaizer and Hunter Bratcher all managed two hits each in the win for Helena. Greyson Ahmann got the win on the mound.
The Reps will be back in action Sunday afternoon against the Kalispell Lakers at 12:30 p.m.
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406
