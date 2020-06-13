Helena Senators to open conference play Sunday in Billings with doubleheader

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This American Legion baseball season has been unlike any other for the Helena Senators, but as conference play begins Sunday in Billings, a sense of normalcy is starting to set in.

And for the Senators, that feeling comes with the vibe of success as the club has won five straight games going into Sunday's Class AA doubleheader against the Billings Scarlets which is set to start at 5 p.m.

Helena (9-3) is led by a pitching staff that's been solid so far this season, with a team ERA of 2.636 and a collective WHIP of 1.569. As a team, the Senators are allowing opposing hitters to bat just .272 and two guys in particular, Chase Nielsen and Cy Miller have been effective and will start. Miller is limiting batters to a .212 average, while for Nielson, it's .171.

Miller also leads the team in strikeouts with 20, and ERA at 0.51. Eamon Burke , Ethan Keintz (1-0, 4.65 ERA) and Hunter Lindgren (3-0, 2.54 ERA) have all started two games each and been effective. Tyler Tenney has also pitched eight scoreless innings in relief and has a 2-0 mark with 10 strikeouts.