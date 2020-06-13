Helena Senators to open conference play Sunday in Billings with doubleheader

This American Legion baseball season has been unlike any other for the Helena Senators, but as conference play begins Sunday in Billings, a sense of normalcy is starting to set in.
And for the Senators, that feeling comes with the vibe of success as the club has won five straight games going into Sunday's Class AA doubleheader against the Billings Scarlets which is set to start at 5 p.m.
Helena (9-3) is led by a pitching staff that's been solid so far this season, with a team ERA of 2.636 and a collective WHIP of 1.569. As a team, the Senators are allowing opposing hitters to bat just .272 and two guys in particular, Chase Nielsen and Cy Miller have been effective and will start. Miller is limiting batters to a .212 average, while for Nielson, it's .171.
Miller also leads the team in strikeouts with 20, and ERA at 0.51. Eamon Burke , Ethan Keintz (1-0, 4.65 ERA) and Hunter Lindgren (3-0, 2.54 ERA) have all started two games each and been effective. Tyler Tenney has also pitched eight scoreless innings in relief and has a 2-0 mark with 10 strikeouts.
Helena will be playing with a new catcher, as Kadyn Craigle has left the team for the Air Force. However, Trysten Mooney will take over the primary catching duties.
Nielsen (.500) and Keintz (.400) are first and second on the team in batting average, with at least 30 plate appearances. They are also tied for the team lead in RBIs with 11. Their bats will lead the way for the Senators.
The first game against Billings will start at 5 Sunday night, the second is set 7:30 p.m.
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!