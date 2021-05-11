Helena Senators notch another big win on the road

The Helena Senators used a 12-run third inning to knock off the Great Falls Chargers 19-9 in non-conference American Legion baseball Tuesday in Great Falls.

It was the second double-digit road win in a few days for the Senators, who cruised to a 13-2 road win over Butte last Thursday.

Hunter Bratcher led the effort at the plate for the Senators on Tuesday, driving in four runs on two hits, including a triple. As a team, Helena had 13 hits, while also taking advantage of two Great Falls errors.

Victor Scott was also dominant, both at the plate and on the mound. As a hitter, he led the Senators with four hits. He was also credited with an RBI in addition to getting the win on the mound after six innings of work. Scott allowed five runs on five hits on just 83 pitches. He walked one and struck out eight.

Forest Suero and Tyler Tenney each added two hits for the Senators. Suero also pitched in with three RBI. Matt Burton, Gavin Thennis and Eamon Burke all had one hit apiece.

In Butte last Thursday, Bratcher had another triple, this one coming in the first inning as the Senators scored eight runs in the top half of the inning in their 13-2 win over the Miners.