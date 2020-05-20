Helena Senators home opener against Missoula postponed until Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Just when it looked like Legion baseball was set to return to Montana, the weather had other ideas, delaying the Helena Senators home opener until Thursday.

The Senators, who along with the Mavericks, were set to open the Legion baseball season in Montana Wednesday night, called off the game for a day due to heavy rain, which occurred Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, as well as more rain being in the forecast for this evening.

"Both last night and the forecast (Wednesday night) led to the decision," Senators head coach Jon Burnett said.

Burnett consulted with Mavs head coach Brent Hathaway who confirmed the game was being pushed back to Thursday to 406mtsports.com.

"Field is wet but playable," Hathaway said. "Forecast calls for rain this evening. Better forecast tomorrow."

Opening pitch is still set for 7 p.m., Thursday at Kindrick Legion Field. It will be the first game of the season for the Senators, who got the approval to play from Lewis and Clark county Tuesday.

When games resume, the teams playing will be under the umbrella of the Department of Montana American Legion, meaning their American Legion logos won't have to be covered up, 406mtsports.com reported Tuesday night.