Helena Senators go down in extra innings, are swept by Billing Scarlets in AA opener

In game two, Billings got an early lead after scoring a run against Helena starter Cy Miller, but after that, Miller, who entered the game with an ERA under one, put together four scoreless innings, leaving after the fifth with the Senators in front 4-1.

Helena plated runs in the third and fourth innings to take the lead, then Tyler Tenney came through with a two-run single, giving the Senators a 4-1 advantage.

Faced with a three-run deficit, McDonald opened the bottom of the sixth with a single and was brought home on a double by Andruw Brester. Another run cut the Helena lead to 4-3 heading to the seventh.

The Senators were retired 1-2-3 in the top half of the inning, leaving Billings three outs to score a tying run, which it did, forcing extra innings, actually stranding the winning run on base in the bottom half.

After Helena was blanked in the top of the eighth, Caden Dowler delivered a triple in the bottom half of the inning and eventually scored on a sac fly by Logan Meyer that proved to be the game-winning RBI in a 5-4 triumph for Billings.

Dewar got the win after holding Helena scoreless in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. Eamon Burke was given the loss for the Senators. Tenney led the way with two hits and two RBI. Ethan Keintz also pitched in with two hits.

Editor's note: In Sunday's edition it was reported that Kadyn Craigle had played his final game for the Senators, but it was incorrect, he played his final home game last week and will play Tuesday. The IR regrets the error.

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.