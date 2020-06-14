Helena Senators go down in extra innings, are swept by Billing Scarlets in AA opener

BILLINGS — Winning games on the road is always difficult, but late in the second game of a conference doubleheader against the Billings Scarlets Sunday, the Helena Senators seemed poised to notch a road win.
But a late Billings rally dashed those hopes, as the Scarlets rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the sixth inning to upend Helena (9-5, 0-2) in extra innings 5-4.
The win, which followed a 4-1 victory in game one of the double dip, gave Billings a sweep in the two-game set which served as the Senators' Legion AA opener. Helena will be back in action Tuesday night at Missoula. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m.
In the first game, Helena sent Chase Nielsen to the mound and then gave him an early 1-0 lead after an RBI double my Matt Krieger. Yet, it would be the only run produced by the Senators all game.
Jackson Schaubel pitched the first six innings for Billings and put together five scoreless frames after the first to earn the win. He allowed just one run, on five hits and also stuck out five.
The score was tied 1-1 in the bottom of the third when Billings plated three runs, including two on a two-run triple by Nathan McDonald. Nathan Dewer also had three hits for the Scarlets.
Nielsen allowed four runs and six hits in five innings of work for Helena to get hit with the loss. He paced the offense with two hits.
In game two, Billings got an early lead after scoring a run against Helena starter Cy Miller, but after that, Miller, who entered the game with an ERA under one, put together four scoreless innings, leaving after the fifth with the Senators in front 4-1.
Helena plated runs in the third and fourth innings to take the lead, then Tyler Tenney came through with a two-run single, giving the Senators a 4-1 advantage.
Faced with a three-run deficit, McDonald opened the bottom of the sixth with a single and was brought home on a double by Andruw Brester. Another run cut the Helena lead to 4-3 heading to the seventh.
The Senators were retired 1-2-3 in the top half of the inning, leaving Billings three outs to score a tying run, which it did, forcing extra innings, actually stranding the winning run on base in the bottom half.
After Helena was blanked in the top of the eighth, Caden Dowler delivered a triple in the bottom half of the inning and eventually scored on a sac fly by Logan Meyer that proved to be the game-winning RBI in a 5-4 triumph for Billings.
Dewar got the win after holding Helena scoreless in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. Eamon Burke was given the loss for the Senators. Tenney led the way with two hits and two RBI. Ethan Keintz also pitched in with two hits.
Editor's note: In Sunday's edition it was reported that Kadyn Craigle had played his final game for the Senators, but it was incorrect, he played his final home game last week and will play Tuesday. The IR regrets the error.
