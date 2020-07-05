Helena Senators get 4th in Keith Sell, end weekend with dramatic comeback

The Helena Senators didn't end up reaching the championship game of the Keith Sell Tournament, but their weekend ended on a high note all the same.
While Yakima Valley ended up winning the Keith Sell, Helena pulled off a come-from-behind win Sunday night against Mudville Pinnacle, rallying from an 8-0 deficit to win 11-10 thanks to a walk-off single from Forest Suero.
That was the final game of the day (non tournament), but before that, the Keith Sell Tournament ended with Yakima Valley defeating Bozeman 10-6 to take home the championship.
Yakima Valley defeated Helena 6-0 late Saturday night to earn a spot in the championship game Sunday, then handed Bozeman its first loss of the tournament, defeating the Bucks 10-5 to win the championship.
Tommy Meluskey got the complete-game win for Yakima Valley. He allowed five runs but gave up just six hits in seven innings of work and struck out five. Drew Johnson had a triple and an RBI. Dylan Bishop also had three hits and two RBI for the tournament champions. Bozeman finished with a 4-1 record after going unbeaten in pool play.
Prior to that game, Helena took on the Yakima Beetles in a matchup for third place. Eamon Burke got the start for the Senators but he fell behind early and ended up with the loss in a 6-3 defeat.
The Beetles led 6-0 before Helena rallied with three runs over the last two innings to get within striking distance. However, the Senators settled for fourth after their second straight loss to end the tournament.
Matt Krieger, Tyler Tenney, Forest Suero, Victor Scott, Peyton Witham and Judson Seliskar each had a hit in the loss.
In the fifth-place game, Mudville Pinnacle squared off against the Glacier Twins and Mudville came away victorious by the score of 6-4.
Then, in a non-tournament matchup, Helena finished the weekend off in a style. At the start though, it seemed like it was headed in the other direction.
For the second straight game, the Senators fell behind 6-0. Eventually, Mudville built an 8-0 lead but RBI from Suero and Ethan Keintz in the fifth helped to keep Helena in it.
Then, in the sixth, the Senators continued their rally.
Trysten Mooney drew a walk and eventually scored on an error. Krieger then came up with an RBI single, which was followed by a sac fly from Suero and suddenly, the Mudville lead was just 8-5.
In the seventh, after surrendering two runs to Mudville, Helena continued to fight back. The Senators put runners on first and second, when a Mudville error allowed another run to score.
The Senators loaded the bases, down 10-6, bringing the tying run to the plate. Krieger, who helped jumpstart the comeback, drew a walk, and an RBI, getting Helena even closer at 10-7, with the bases still juiced and only one out.
Gavin Thennis, the next batter up, singled to get Helena within two. He also represented the winning run at first base. Still with one out, Will Brent tied the game with a two-run single.
Keintz walked to load the bases again and with the score tied at 10-10, and two outs, Suero, lined a ball to the outfield, bringing home the winning run and giving the Senators a dramatic win after a six-run seventh.
When it was all said and done, Helena generated 12 at-bats in the last inning, as well as six runs. After falling behind 8-0, the Senators outscored Mudville 11-2 in the final three innings to get the win.
Suero had two hits and three RBI in the win. Thennis added two hits and an RBI, while Brent notched a big hit as well, along with two RBI. Krieger also pitched in with a hit and two RBI as Helena finished out the weekend with a total record of 4-2.
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406
