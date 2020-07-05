Helena Senators get 4th in Keith Sell, end weekend with dramatic comeback

The Senators loaded the bases, down 10-6, bringing the tying run to the plate. Krieger, who helped jumpstart the comeback, drew a walk, and an RBI, getting Helena even closer at 10-7, with the bases still juiced and only one out.

Gavin Thennis, the next batter up, singled to get Helena within two. He also represented the winning run at first base. Still with one out, Will Brent tied the game with a two-run single.

Keintz walked to load the bases again and with the score tied at 10-10, and two outs, Suero, lined a ball to the outfield, bringing home the winning run and giving the Senators a dramatic win after a six-run seventh.

When it was all said and done, Helena generated 12 at-bats in the last inning, as well as six runs. After falling behind 8-0, the Senators outscored Mudville 11-2 in the final three innings to get the win.

Suero had two hits and three RBI in the win. Thennis added two hits and an RBI, while Brent notched a big hit as well, along with two RBI. Krieger also pitched in with a hit and two RBI as Helena finished out the weekend with a total record of 4-2.

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

