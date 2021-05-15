Helena Senators drop two games on the road

HELENA — The Helena Senators’ six-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday with losses to the Bozeman Bucks and Gillette Riders. Helena managed just eight combined hits in the two games, falling to the Bucks 11-1 and the Riders 9-3 on the road.

Victor Scott accounted for the Senators’ lone RBI against Bozeman, turning in a 2-for-2 effort at the plate with a walk. Logan Pailthorpe, Rhett Hays, Dillon Coleman and Kellen Harrison all logged multi-hit games for Bozeman. Hays hit a two-run, first-inning home run and ended the game with three RBI.

Tyler Tenney needed 92 pitches to get through five innings for Helena, allowing nine hits and eight runs (three earned) while striking out four Bucks. Chris Wrench tossed 4.2 innings of two-hit, one-run ball, striking out four Senators against four walks.

Matt Burton and Quinn Belcher picked up RBI against the Riders in game No. 2 while Will Brent went 2-for-2 with a run scored. Victor Scott walked three, allowed five hits and six earned runs in three innings on the mound for the Senators.

Gillette used a five-run third inning and three more runs in the fifth to build a 9-2 advantage through five frames in support of starting pitcher Brody Richardson.