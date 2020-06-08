Helena Senators doubleheader against Bitterroot pushed to Tuesday

The Helena Senators have gotten off to a hot start in the 2020 Montana Legion baseball season, winning seven of their first 10 games.
And they were hoping to continue their winning ways Monday, in a doubleheader against the Bitterroot Bucs in non-conference action. However, the Senators, who have won three in a row, will need to wait until Tuesday, after rain forced the doubleheader to be postponed.
The two teams will meet at Kindrick Legion Field with the first pitch going out at 4 p.m. The second game should start at approximately 6:30 p.m.
For the Senators (7-3) it will be their final foray into non-conference action before division play starts Sunday in Billings, with a doubleheader against the Scarlets. The first game is scheduled for 5 p.m. and it will be the start of a 24-game conference slate, which will determine seeding for the Legion AA tournament to be hosted in Helena Aug 5-8.
Taking the bump on Tuesday to start both games for Helena, according to head coach Jon Burnett, will be Chase Nielsen and Cy Miller, two starters who have been very effective for Helena so far this season.
Nielsen, who is also batting .480, has allowed just three earned runs in eight innings of work. Yet, Miller has been even better, leading the team with a 0.65 era in more than 10 innings on the mound. He also has 16 strikeouts, leading the team with nearly 1.5 per inning.
Yet, with conference play just around the corner, Burnett indicated plenty of pitchers would see work Tuesday against the Class A Bucs. It should also be a chance to get position players more work too.
Nielsen has Helena's second-best batting average and the tops of anyone with at least 30 plate appearances. He also leads the team with 11 RBIs. Ethan Keintz (.400 average) is second with nine RBI, followed by Matt Burton and Matt Krieger with seven. Forest Suero also has six in 13 plate appearances and has an on-base percentage of .692. He's hitting .556.
After Tuesday's home game, the Senators aren't scheduled to play at home again until June 23 against the Kalispell Lakers. That will be the first conference game at home for Helena, the first six will be on the road.
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406
