Helena Senators doubleheader against Bitterroot pushed to Tuesday

The Helena Senators have gotten off to a hot start in the 2020 Montana Legion baseball season, winning seven of their first 10 games.

And they were hoping to continue their winning ways Monday, in a doubleheader against the Bitterroot Bucs in non-conference action. However, the Senators, who have won three in a row, will need to wait until Tuesday, after rain forced the doubleheader to be postponed.

The two teams will meet at Kindrick Legion Field with the first pitch going out at 4 p.m. The second game should start at approximately 6:30 p.m.

For the Senators (7-3) it will be their final foray into non-conference action before division play starts Sunday in Billings, with a doubleheader against the Scarlets. The first game is scheduled for 5 p.m. and it will be the start of a 24-game conference slate, which will determine seeding for the Legion AA tournament to be hosted in Helena Aug 5-8.

Taking the bump on Tuesday to start both games for Helena, according to head coach Jon Burnett, will be Chase Nielsen and Cy Miller, two starters who have been very effective for Helena so far this season.