Helena Reps win third straight, now within one win of Legion A state tournament

The Helena Reps attempt at making the Class A Legion state tournament continued Saturday and got a huge boost with a come-from-behind win from the Bozeman "A" Bucks.
Bozeman led 3-0 entering in the top of the seventh inning, when Helena finally got its bats going. Hunter Bratcher tied things up with a two-run double in the seventh and Tycen Mooney came through with an RBI single to make it 4-3.
The Reps added two more runs and then finished things off with three outs in the bottom of the seventh, 1-2-3. Eric Cockhill started the game and went four innings, but Will Lyng closed it out with three scoreless innings to get the win.
The win was the second consecutive in the Southern A District tournament in Three Forks for the Reps, who also defeated Livingston Friday.
Helena still needed to knock off Butte in order to keep its hope alive for state Sunday morning and the Reps did exactly that, cruising to an 11-0 victory.
Tyler Cutler was dominant on the mound for the Reps, throwing a complete-game shutout and allowing just three hits and no runs in the win over the Miners.
Bratcher continued to hit well, notching two hits and two RBIs. Will Brent also pitched in with two hits. Greyson Ahmann also added two hits for Helena, while Quinn Belcher had a double and an RBI. Cockhill, Mooney and Judson Seliskar had one.
The Reps have won three straight games after losing in the tournament opener against Gallatin Valley in extra innings. The Reps will play at 10 a.m. Sunday for a berth in the Southern A title game and the Legion A state tournament.
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406
