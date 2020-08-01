Helena Reps win third straight, now within one win of Legion A state tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Helena Reps attempt at making the Class A Legion state tournament continued Saturday and got a huge boost with a come-from-behind win from the Bozeman "A" Bucks.

Bozeman led 3-0 entering in the top of the seventh inning, when Helena finally got its bats going. Hunter Bratcher tied things up with a two-run double in the seventh and Tycen Mooney came through with an RBI single to make it 4-3.

The Reps added two more runs and then finished things off with three outs in the bottom of the seventh, 1-2-3. Eric Cockhill started the game and went four innings, but Will Lyng closed it out with three scoreless innings to get the win.

The win was the second consecutive in the Southern A District tournament in Three Forks for the Reps, who also defeated Livingston Friday.

Helena still needed to knock off Butte in order to keep its hope alive for state Sunday morning and the Reps did exactly that, cruising to an 11-0 victory.

Tyler Cutler was dominant on the mound for the Reps, throwing a complete-game shutout and allowing just three hits and no runs in the win over the Miners.