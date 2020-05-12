Helena baseball teams will continue playing without Legion sponsorship

The teams from Canada, such as those from Medicine Hat and Lethbridge, will need to have the travel ban lifted by June 1 or they will not be able to participate.

In the interim after the announcement from American Legion, coaches across the state were advised to suspend practices while insurance issues were sorted out, Schultz indicated the issue was resolved.

"Everybody's rolling today," he said.

Edwards, in Monday's interview with 406mtsports.com, also indicated that some teams had gotten insurance already, as many travel baseball teams do.

Schultz confirmed that the season is set to begin whenever Montana enters phase two of Gov. Steve Bullock's guideline for reopening. Class AA teams will play a conference schedule, with plans calling for a double-elimination state tournament at the end of the season.

"To be determined," Schultz said of the location of the AA state tournament. "Somewhere central, likely Helena."

“That’s kind of up in the air right now. I know that Ron Edwards, the state director, would prefer that it’s in Helena," Missoula Mavs head coach Brent Hathaway said to 406mtsports.com. "Helena has expressed interest just because of its central location. We told them Missoula would be happy to host it, Billings has offered to host it. There are several people that are willing to host that tournament and we do want to have it at one site.”

