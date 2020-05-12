Helena baseball teams will continue playing without Legion sponsorship

The baseball games at Kindrick Legion Field this summer may not be American Legion games, but it appears there will be baseball in Helena nonetheless.
Last weekend, the American Legion put out a release that it was not going to be sponsoring Legion baseball for the 2020 season on a national or local level, putting local Legion baseball teams in a bind.
With tryouts over and teams picked, the Helena Senators, Reps and Independents had been among the teams practicing in the state of Montana. Team pictures were even taken last Thursday.
However, with the decision by American Legion, baseball was put to a stop but it was only temporary.
"Yes it is true that the National American Legion canceled their sponsorship for the 2020 season," The Helena Senators said via their Facebook page Monday night. "We, along with pretty much every other program in the state plan to move forward with our season. It just might be called something different."
Ron Edwards, the Montana Legion Baseball chairman said something similar Monday night to 406mtsports.com. Except he also gave it a name: The Montana Baseball League.
"The goal is to continue with a season with a Montana Baseball League," he said. "Each team in each state, if they choose to organize, can have a season. Then, they can do so on their own accord and play under their own rules, but Legion baseball will have nothing to do with it. Their name will not be on it."
According to Helena Senators head coach Jon Burnett, Helena will be among those programs playing this season in a league independent from American Legion baseball at all three levels: Class AA, Class A and Class B, although how that will all look is still being finalized.
"Yes, we are planning on playing. All three teams. We purchased insurance for all," Burnett told the Independent Record via text message Tuesday.
According to multiple sources, the season will go ahead as planned, at least tentatively. The teams will be independent and have their own schedules and rules, which have all been adopted and were essentially what they were before under American Legion. The Class AA district schedules will include four games each against conference opponents, just like in years past.
"Yes, same structure," Bozeman Bucks head coach Garrett Schultz told 406mtsports.com Tuesday. "Without the Canadian teams. It will be all home or away based on the previous rotation."
The teams from Canada, such as those from Medicine Hat and Lethbridge, will need to have the travel ban lifted by June 1 or they will not be able to participate.
In the interim after the announcement from American Legion, coaches across the state were advised to suspend practices while insurance issues were sorted out, Schultz indicated the issue was resolved.
"Everybody's rolling today," he said.
Edwards, in Monday's interview with 406mtsports.com, also indicated that some teams had gotten insurance already, as many travel baseball teams do.
Schultz confirmed that the season is set to begin whenever Montana enters phase two of Gov. Steve Bullock's guideline for reopening. Class AA teams will play a conference schedule, with plans calling for a double-elimination state tournament at the end of the season.
"To be determined," Schultz said of the location of the AA state tournament. "Somewhere central, likely Helena."
“That’s kind of up in the air right now. I know that Ron Edwards, the state director, would prefer that it’s in Helena," Missoula Mavs head coach Brent Hathaway said to 406mtsports.com. "Helena has expressed interest just because of its central location. We told them Missoula would be happy to host it, Billings has offered to host it. There are several people that are willing to host that tournament and we do want to have it at one site.”
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406
