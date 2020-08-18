Ethan Keintz, Chase Nielsen headline Helena Senators’ banquet

Ethan Keintz captured the Earl Tucker Trophy, and Chase Nielsen garnered the Betty Cottingham Memorial Award, at the recent Helena Senators Legion baseball awards ceremony.
The Tucker Trophy goes to the team batting champion, which Keintz achieved with a lofty .418 average. He also led the squad with 59 hits, a team record-tying 10 triples (with Austin LeSage, 2001), 56 runs, .525 on base percentage and .645 slugging percentage. He was No. 2 with 12 doubles and 37 RBIs.
On the mound, Keintz led the squad in wins, at 6-2, and shared the saves lead with Tyler Tenney, with two apiece. He was second with a 2.98 earned run average, as well.
Nielsen’s Cottingham citation designates him as the Senators’ MVP, and in addition to baseball skills, the award’s criteria includes sportsmanship, teammate strengths and citizenship. The 6-foot-5 first baseman/pitcher, was No. 2 with a .413 batting average and 57 hits, while pacing Helena with 50 RBIs and 16 doubles.
Rounding out those recognized with the annual awards at the outdoors ceremony at Kindrick Legion Field were Hunter Lindgren with the Ace Kindrick Award for pitching, Matt Krieger with the Zach Murfitt Award for Most Inspirational, Cy Miller with the Dick Muffick Award for Most Competitive, and Victor Scott with the Stanley Foote Award for Most Improved/Rookie of the Year.
Lindgren’s award is predicated on a points system for hurlers. He was the ERA leader at 2.02, and was No. 2 in wins (tie, with Cy Miller and Tenney) with a 5-2 mark.
The Senators batted .320 as a team, with seven .300 hitters (100 or more at bats), including Matt Burton with a .359 average, Tyler Tenney at .336, Matt Krieger with a .319, Trystan Mooney’s .309, and Caden Sell with a .308 mark.
Burton led the team with 11 stolen bases and was No. 2 at 53 runs. Cy Miller and Lindgren tied for the home run lead at 1 tater each. Miller paced the pitching staff with 56 strikeouts (in 50 innings).
Keintz was selected Class AA All-State at outfield and pitcher. The club’s All-Conference selections were Nielsen at first base, Krieger at second base, Tenney at shortstop, Burton in the outfield, and pitchers Miller and Lindgren.
The Senators (38-17) placed runner-up at the State Tournament in Billings, appearing in their first title game in 17 years. Coach Jon Burnett was named the Class AA Coach of the Year.
