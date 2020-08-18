Ethan Keintz, Chase Nielsen headline Helena Senators’ banquet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ethan Keintz captured the Earl Tucker Trophy, and Chase Nielsen garnered the Betty Cottingham Memorial Award, at the recent Helena Senators Legion baseball awards ceremony.

The Tucker Trophy goes to the team batting champion, which Keintz achieved with a lofty .418 average. He also led the squad with 59 hits, a team record-tying 10 triples (with Austin LeSage, 2001), 56 runs, .525 on base percentage and .645 slugging percentage. He was No. 2 with 12 doubles and 37 RBIs.

On the mound, Keintz led the squad in wins, at 6-2, and shared the saves lead with Tyler Tenney, with two apiece. He was second with a 2.98 earned run average, as well.

Nielsen’s Cottingham citation designates him as the Senators’ MVP, and in addition to baseball skills, the award’s criteria includes sportsmanship, teammate strengths and citizenship. The 6-foot-5 first baseman/pitcher, was No. 2 with a .413 batting average and 57 hits, while pacing Helena with 50 RBIs and 16 doubles.