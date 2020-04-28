American Legion Baseball tryouts scheduled to start Thursday in Helena

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It's been a long wait without sports. But at least one sport will be returning this week.

That sport is baseball, the American pastime, which was given clearance to start practices under the reopening guidelines proposed by Gov. Steve Bullock last week.

Ron Edwards of Bozeman, who is the general chairman of Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball told 406mtsports.com last week that teams would be able to practice once they "had permission from their local jurisdictions."

In Helena, that practice will begin Thursday as Helena Senators head coach Jon Burnett said that local officials with the county health department approved of a plan giving Helena American Legion Baseball the go ahead to start tryouts Thursday at Kindrick Legion Field.

"We have had a pretty positive response from our Facebook post," Burnett said. "I think people are excited to have this opportunity back again and I'd expect the numbers to be close to normal as they can be."