American Legion Baseball tryouts scheduled to start Thursday in Helena

It's been a long wait without sports. But at least one sport will be returning this week.
That sport is baseball, the American pastime, which was given clearance to start practices under the reopening guidelines proposed by Gov. Steve Bullock last week.
Ron Edwards of Bozeman, who is the general chairman of Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball told 406mtsports.com last week that teams would be able to practice once they "had permission from their local jurisdictions."
In Helena, that practice will begin Thursday as Helena Senators head coach Jon Burnett said that local officials with the county health department approved of a plan giving Helena American Legion Baseball the go ahead to start tryouts Thursday at Kindrick Legion Field.
"We have had a pretty positive response from our Facebook post," Burnett said. "I think people are excited to have this opportunity back again and I'd expect the numbers to be close to normal as they can be."
The tryouts will be put on with a number of safeguards that include splitting the sessions into two groups to limit the number of people. Grades 10-12 will tryout from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Grades 8-9 will tryout from 6:00-7:30 p.m. and that's Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, the first session for Grades 10-12 will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with Grades 8-9 starting at 1:00 p.m. until 3 p.m.
According to the Helena American Legion Facebook page, which is where the tryouts were first announced, social distancing will be practiced as soon as the players arrive, with groups being limited to eight players and one coach. At no time will the players be in a group of more than 10 people.
Before the tryouts, players will be split into groups of eight and sat in the bleachers, with markers for proper social distancing. Some of the other procedures outlined in the release are as follows:
•Hand sanitizer stations will be set up at two locations on the field. Players will be required to sanitize their hands upon their entrance into the field, between moving from one activity to the next, and upon leaving the field at the end of the day. An estimate is that a player will be sanitizing their hands 4-5 times over the 1.5-hour period.
• All coaches will be wearing face coverings and gloves. We will strongly recommend that all players wear face coverings throughout the process.
• Each group of 8 players and 1 coach will have one bucket of baseballs that stays with that group and is moved from tryout station to station. Prior to each tryout, the balls will be dumped on the grass and sanitized with disinfectant. After one age group has finished, the balls will be dumped out again and disinfected by the coaches.
• Each piece of team provided equipment (bats, helmets, tees, etc…) will be sprayed with disinfectant by a coach after use, before another player uses that piece of equipment. Players will be asked to bring their own helmets and bats for their personal use if they have them.
Tryout Schedule:
Thursday
4:00 – 5:30 PM Grades 10-12
6:00 – 7:30 PM Grades 8-9
Friday
4:00 – 5:30 PM Grades 10-12
6:00 – 7:30 PM Grades 8-9
Saturday
10:00 – 12:30 PM Grades 10-12
1:00 – 3:30 PM Grades 8-9
