Helena High Senior Colter Petre received the Cleve A. Malmstrom Memorial Scholarship last Tuesday from Marcia Wall.

Cleve’s Scholarship was established in 2015 to honor Wall’s son Cleve, who accidentally drowned in June 2014 while fly fishing on the Missouri River.

Cleve was an outstanding running back for the Helena High Bengals and ran track all four years at HHS.

Petre has signed to play for MSU Bobcats this fall as a safety. The Scholarship is open to any HHS student who has achieved a GPA of at least 3.25, pursuing a college degree in Montana and participated in football and track all four years of high school.

Petre also played basketball for the Bengals and was an all-state in football as a safety, as well as all-conference as a wideout. He also earned All-Area honors from the Independent Record for both football and basketball.

H-Town Boxing results

H-Town Boxing Club's, Anthony Espino scored a decision over Casper, Wyoming's Damion Houser this past Saturday at the Big Sky Brawl in Billings. With the win, Espino was also awarded the Most Outstanding Male Boxer of the Night Award. E

spino used relentless pressure with numerous body shots and scored two standing eight counts and one knock down en-route to scoring a unanimous decision. Espino is 15 years old and 138 pounds.

With the win he improved his record to 46 wins and 33 losses. The event had over 50 male athletes and at the conclusion of the night Espino was awarded the Outstand Male Boxer of the night award.

Also competing from H-Town Boxing Club but losing decisions were Cecelia Pineda, Dillon Martin, Carter O'Connor and Colter O'Connor.