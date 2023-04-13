New girls soccer coach for Helena High

The Helena School District Activities Department and Helena High School have announced the hiring of Hunter Pate-Terry as the next head coach of girls soccer at Helena High.

Coach Terry has has been a head AA high school coach for eighteen years with time spent in Butte, Great Falls, and most recently serving thirteen years as the boys head soccer coach at Bozeman High School. Coach Terry has also coached for over 20 years at the club and in the Olympic Development Program.

Additionally, Coach Terry has also served the community of Bozeman as a Special Olympics coach in soccer. He has experience coaching both boys and girls of various of ages.

Coach Terry will replace Coach Mike Meloy who announced his retirement earlier this year. Coach Terry was selected after an open application and interview process from a strong list of applicants.

The hiring will become final when approved by the Helena School Board.

Local schedule changes due to weather

Just when it seemed like spring had finally arrived, the state of Montana got hit with snow this weekend, including Helena. That led to a track dual at Vigilante Stadium hosted by Helena High being canceled, as well as a dual between Hellgate and Helena Capital that was set for Missoula.

East Helena was supposed to host Belgrade in baseball but the game was postponed due to the snow. The Vigilantes are supposed to play Friday at 3 p.m against Florence Carlton.