Spencer Tredik, St. Peter's Health

For Spencer Tredik, the decision to choose a career helping others was deeply personal.

His mother had breast cancer and he had met a lot of her health care workers, liked them, and decided he wanted to go into the health care profession to help others.

He now works as an emergency medical technician for St. Peter’s Health. He said he has been in the health care profession for three years.

“I am probably sounding like a broken record, but I like serving people,” said Tredik, who at one time had ambitions of being a high school math teacher. “I like being of service to others.”

The 25-year-old Tredik said he likes that the job requires some problem solving and quick thinking. It helps keep him on his toes.

He said he grew up in a Catholic household in Hamilton in which service to the community was important.

Tredik said he think this job will eventually lead him down a path of some other health care career. But for now he says he has a great job that he really enjoys.

He said he is a basic life support provider and has a paramedic partner who helps with the more severe patients.

“We share the load,” he said.

Tredik said Montana suffers as part of a national shortage of EMTs and paramedics “and that is hurting us.”

He said he would encourage anyone considering such a career to dip their toes into the medical field or build their medical resume.

“It is a really good career and there are a lot of things you can do,” he said.

And how is the mother whose illness inspired Tredik to follow a path in health care?

“She has been in remission for eight years and doing well,” he said. “We’ve been very blessed. The folks who helped her are part of her success.”