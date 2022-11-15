Spay Montana was founded in 2008 and is a statewide organization based in Helena. We just completed our 90,000th surgery this past October on dogs, cats, puppies and kittens whose owners were in need of assistance.

We are asking for donations toward our travel expenses, specifically gas cards and donations. This past year we have spent over $8,000 in fuel expenses for our technicians and truck. This put a big dent in our budget. Our clinics extend to Helena, Ennis, Drummond, Billings, Great Falls, Chinook, Harlem, Dillon, Ronan, Libby, Browning, Fort Belknap Agency, Lodge Grass, Crow Agency, Pryor, Lame Deer, Lame Deer Agency, Muddy, Ashland and Boulder.

Spay Montana’s goal is to curtail companion animal overpopulation. This is a win-win for local animal shelters as fewer births mean lower impounds.

For more information, visit spaymontana.org, email hello@spaymontana.org, call 406-431-4996, or mail PO Box 7447, Helena, MT 59604.