Sidelines with Synness

Ron Mosness, Jr., and Danielle Bolan rolled the high series during the fifth week of league bowling at Sleeping Giant Lanes. Mosness shot a 723, while Bolan bowled a 635.

The top four men's games belong to Matt Needham with a 276, followed by Mosness' 274, and Vince Saccheri and Jim Howes, at 265 and 245. Needham posted the next best series at 681, ahead of George Cotton with a 646.

Bolan fired the high women's game of 227, followed by a 3-way tie at 213, by Barb Sheridan, Erin Murphy and Breanna Caldwell. Sheridan's 589 series ranked No. 2.

In the senior's division, Ron "Boogie" Briggeman rolled a 215, edging Bernie Briggeman at 212. On the women's side, Joy Lyman and Ellie Westmoreland posted games of 174 and 163.

Lily Caldwell headlined the youth leagues at SGL for the month of September, firing games of 257, 235 and 224 in the junior girls' division. She also achieved three 600 series - 643, 623 and 614. Other top scores belonged to Hailey Hess (194-535), Callie Jersa (134) and Chaela Morgan (365 series)

In the junior boys, Caydann Cox shot a 224 and 608. He was followed by Jaret Lindgren (213-522), Rory Petersen (210) and Jacob Curry (527 series).