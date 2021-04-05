Sidelines with Synness

Shawn Jacobs recently fired the second perfect 300 game of the 2019-20 bowling season, which sits atop the leaderboard at Sleeping Giant Lanes for the past 3-week period. The high womens' game was accomplished by Barb Sheridan, who shot a 264. Brady Kirkeby and Megan Cail rolled the best serieses, with 748 and 637, respectively.
Rounding out the top mens' scores were Jeff Kueber (278 game, 726 series), Kaiden Hess (728 series), Tom Sroczyk (268-726), Jacobs (723), Eric Groth (268), Kirkeby (267), Mike Hess (261), Tony Woodward (705), EJ Sheridan (255-704), Jim Howes (259), Mike Reed (256), Ryan Funk (256), George Cotton (255) and Kevin Lindgren (250).
The rest of the high womens' scores belonged to Misti Nettleton (244 game), Katie Eslick (630 series), Cail (234), Brianna Caldwell (231), Jacki Huff (226), Michelle Haight (222), Caitlyn Murphy (221-608), Caro Knecht (215), Kimberly Bolan (568), Valerie Balcerzak (564).
For the senior women, Jenny Thiel's 203 game was tops, followed by Debbie Kerouac (197), Dawn Barnes (188), Ann Dunn (185), Danielle Bolan (181) and Marlene Dupree (174). Bruce McMaster and Ben Rogers shared the high senior men's game, with 247s, ahead of EJ Sheridan (245), Keith Kramlick (244), Bernie Briggeman (235), Keith Kramlick (230), Jay Redfern (223) and Neven Sather (207).