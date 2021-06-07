Sidelines with Synness

This Friday, Linda Gryczan of Helena will be among approximately 80 mountain bikers as they start out on the annual Tour Divide race. The race starts at the Canadian border, traversing 2500-miles to the Mexican border, on backroads crisscrossing the Continental Divide. The self- supported bikers must navigate, resupply, repair their own bikes, and find shelter each night.

This annual race has become a spectator sport through http://trackleaders.com/tourdivide21 where the public can follow the racer’s Spot Tracker progress online.

The lead riders are expected to reach the Capital City area as early as Sunday night, as they crest Priest Pass, then ride along Euclid, Benton and Park Avenues, and up Grizzly Gulch on their way to Basin.

Gryczan, 67, is among 13 women racing the route. She is also raising money for women’s sports through per-mile donations.

“I ride to support women’s sports with three organizations that encourage girls and women of every age, race, size and ability, to go outside,” wrote Gryczan, who hopes to set an over-65 women’s record of 28 days. “As a pre-Title IX athlete, I understand the barriers, and the importance of full access to sports and recreation for ALL women and girls.”