Sidelines with Synness: Woodward, Franco fire 300 games at SGL

For this segment of Sidelines, we touch base with some of the top bowlers at Sleeping Giant Lanes, along with a couple female distance runners and a triathlete, competing on opposite coasts.

Tony Woodward and Rich Franco have both fired 300 games this bowling season at Sleeping Giant Lanes. Woodward rolled his 300 game on September 1, while bowling with It’s Us, a team in the Knights of Columbus League. Franco shot his perfecto on September 20. He bowls on Monday nights as part of Placer Motors, in the Renegade League.

The top women's games recently belong to Jenny Chambers 266, Caitlyn Murphy 247-237, Theresa Sroczyk 245, Katie Eslick 241, Alyssa Brug 238 and Angela Basurto 237. Shooting the high series were Katie Eslick 671, Murphy 652-611, Jacki Huff 633 and Chambers 603.

On the men's side, the latest high games were produced by Woodward 279, Shawn Jacobs 278-276, Ryan Eustice 277, Mike Hess 277, Scott Davis 267, William Kussman 267, Ryan Collick 265 and Mike Reed 263.

Rolling the best series were Reed 737-696, Woodward 704-699, Jason Grimmis 701, Tom Sroczyk 700 and Garth Johnson 689.

Jacki Huff led the senior women, posting 255-218, ahead of Debbie Kerouac 202 and Barb Sheridan 199. The senior men were led by Bruce McMaster 243, John Davis 235, Ben Rogers 232 and EJ Sheridan 226.

Also, the top scores for the youth bowlers during the legaue’s first quarter, were Rozalyn Almendinger, Cameron Runnion, Conrad Groth, Edison Quinn, Hailey Hess, Ellie Runnion, Jacob Curry and Skyler Ingraham.

Helena native Amanda Morrison, a 2018 graduate of Princeton and a 2019-20 Schwarzman Scholar at Tsinghua University, recently completed the New York City Marathon. Morrison, 24, was competing in her first-ever marathon. She was clocked in 3 hours, 34 minutes, 1 second, over the 26.2 mile course, and placed 46th in her age-group of 540 runners.

Jonna Schwartz, Helena High girls cross country assistant coach, ran this year’s Boston Marathon. Schwartz, 37, posted a time of 4:12:17, finishing 2,004th in her age-group.

Allison Morrison, Amanda’s older sister, competed in the Morro Bay (California) Olympic Triathlon, placing fourth overall in a field of 63 women. The former Helena High and Harvard University track & field standout, covered the 1.5K swim, 40K bike ride, and 10K run in 2:38.08.

