Sidelines with Synness: Sroczyk fires perfect 300 game

Tom Sroczyk fired a perfect 300 game to top the list of local bowlers recently at Sleeping Giant Lanes, while the women were paced by Misti Nettleton's 246 game.

Rounding out the men's high scores were Brady Kirkeby (299 game, 738 series), Kevin Lindgren (274-758), Jim Kropp (278), Sroczyk (741), George Cotton (267, 727), Walt Blatherwick (258), Josh Maher (257-700), Jacob Montoya (257-685), Jeff Kueber (256), Ryan Funk (660), Rich Franco (243).

On the women's side Caitlyn Murphy's 637 series and 242 game ranked No. 1 and No. 2, followed by Jackie Frank (234 game), Jenny Chambers (231-603), Katie Eslick (224-588), Michelle Anderson (225), Danielle Bolan (204), Lanie Plovanich (201) and Barb Sheridan (539).

EJ Sheridan rolled the best senior mens' game, with a 258, ahead of Keith Kramlick (247), Neven Sather (247), Ben Rogers (221), Jay Redfern (220), Vern Wingerter (211), Shane Mosier (193) and Mick Liedle (188). The top senior women's performances were turned in by Michelle Anderson at 225, Jenny Thiel (204), Kim Ryan (204), Amanda Anderson (199) and Sue Kearns (182).