Sidelines with Synness: SGL concludes summer co-ed bowling league

The summer co-ed bowling league recently concluded at Sleeping Giant Lanes, with Team 2nd Ball (Larry and Theresa Anderson, Caro Knecht, Steve Knecht, and Darcey Campbell) sitting atop the leaderboard at 22 points. Team first overalls belonged to Spares Thrown From A Chair and SGL.

High games for individual bowlers were rolled by Breanna Caldwell and Sean Guggenbickler. Guggenbickler was also first overall for series and game, and handicap series. Valerie Blacerzak shot the high series and Robin Arnold posted high handicap game and series.

The last night for the summer included voluntary participation in blind doubles, with bowlers paying $3 to enter and being guaranteed a minimum return of the entry fee.

A few other top individual scores during the season belonged to Eric Nelson, Theresa Anderson, Terry Spacth, James Bishop, Casey Balcerzak, Amanda Weston and Michael Beck.