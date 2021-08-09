Sidelines with Synness: SGL concludes summer co-ed bowling league

The summer co-ed bowling league recently concluded at Sleeping Giant Lanes, with Team 2nd Ball (Larry and Theresa Anderson, Caro Knecht, Steve Knecht, and Darcey Campbell) sitting atop the leaderboard at 22 points. Team first overalls belonged to Spares Thrown From A Chair and SGL.
High games for individual bowlers were rolled by Breanna Caldwell and Sean Guggenbickler. Guggenbickler was also first overall for series and game, and handicap series. Valerie Blacerzak shot the high series and Robin Arnold posted high handicap game and series.
The last night for the summer included voluntary participation in blind doubles, with bowlers paying $3 to enter and being guaranteed a minimum return of the entry fee.
A few other top individual scores during the season belonged to Eric Nelson, Theresa Anderson, Terry Spacth, James Bishop, Casey Balcerzak, Amanda Weston and Michael Beck.
There were numerous SGL contestants at the 2021 USBC Women’s Championships in Reno, Nevada, where more than 20,000 female keglers took part. The highest local placers were Paige and Nancy Collick (Ruby Division), 17th in doubles, and Misti Nettleton (Emerald Division), 18th in singles and 32nd in all-events. Barbara Sheridan and Jenny Chambers placed 52nd in doubles, Kim Bolan took 40th in all-events, Sheridan finished 89th in all-events, and Team Pin Counters claimed 32nd in the team event.
In the Diamond Division, Paige earned 57th and 62nd in singles and all-events. In the Sapphire Division, Queen Pins 1 placed 69th in teams; Sabrina and Christine Ravndal took 64th in doubles; Misti and Nicole Nettleton finished 73rd; Megan Cail posted a 92nd in singles; and in all-events Megan Cail and Nancy Collick claimed 102nd and 138th.
Nicole Nettleton placed 131st in the Amethyst singles, while Linda Marcel took 83rd and Nicole was 139th in the all-events.
At the USBC Open Championships, Las Vegas, with 36,776 bowlers in the field, in the Classified Division, Helena's Garth Johnson finished 102nd in all-events, and Joey Jorgensen placed 144th.
The 2021-22 SGL league season starts soon, anyone looking for a league can sign up in the lobby. Phone 442-BOWL (442-2695) to check on the bowling schedule or just drop in. Friday nights consist of Cosmic and Saturday nights are Vegas Bowling, and call ahead to schedule that special event or birthday party.
