Sidelines with Synness: Longtime Missoula, Helena gymnastics coach retiring

"My last one was my favorite," he said. "In 2018, we were the optional team champions with only four girls and beat Mismo by .1 point."

Court, who last year extended her Bill Roberts Golf Course record to 14 club titles - 12 opens and 2 seniors crowns - was recently inducted into the Montana State Golf Hall of Fame. A three-time MHSA Seniors State champ, in 2010, 2014 and 2019, she also owns five Helena City championships.

"Susan is a cheerleader for her playing companions and can often be heard applauding the good shot of a playing partner," according to the MSGA Newsletter. "She also demonstrates what it takes to succeed on the golf course—dedication, mental discipline, and a fun-loving attitude."

Cox has been hired as the head coach for Jamestown University's men's volleyball team.

"Coach Cox was an integral part of our success last season and his integrity, demeanor and work ethic are a perfect fit for our institution and department," said Jamestown's Director of Athletics Sean Johnson. "He has a passion for the game that is second to none. Our student-athletes expressed their overwhelming support for Coach Cox."