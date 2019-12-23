Helena resident Glenn “Goose” Gregson, the Boston Red Sox Latin American Pitching Advisor, was the recipient of Minor League Baseball‘s 12th annual Mike Coolbaugh Award. Gregson received the award at the Baseball Winter Meetings Banquet on December 8, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.
The Mike Coolbaugh Award is presented to an individual who has shown outstanding baseball work ethic, knowledge of the game and skill in mentoring young players on the field, according to ballparkdigest.com.
The award was created by Minor League Baseball in 2008 to honor the late Coolbaugh, a 17-year Minor League player who was in his first year as a coach at the time of his passing. Mike appeared in 44 MLB games with the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals.
Last summer marked Gregson’s 18th season with the Red Sox organization and his 13th as Boston’s Latin American Pitching Advisor.
“My first reaction, and still my thought, when I found out that I was the recipient of this award was disbelief. I am absolutely in shock,” Gregson told ballparkdigest.com. “Most people say I have the gift of gab and say that I’m never speechless, but this is one of those rare occasions that I really didn’t know what to say. It’s such an honor.”
Gregson, 69, graduated from Hamlet (North Carolina) High School and Appalachian State University. He spent seven seasons as a minor league pitcher from 1972-78, and was a charter member of the 1978 Helena Phillies.
A 47-year baseball veteran, Gregson’s coaching career consisted of stints at various levels and multiple capacities, with Philadelphia (1979-81, 1999-2001), L.A. Dodgers (1988-98) and Chicago Cubs (1982-84, 1987), before joining Boston in 2002.
“Goose has made an impact on the careers and lives of so many players during his career that he is very deserving of this honor,” related Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner. “Goose has always been a true professional and has earned the respect of everyone in the game and he is the perfect choice for the Mike Coolbaugh Award.”
Gregson and his wife, Helena native Jan (Gleason), have resided – and raised their family – in the Capital City for over four decades.
East Helena native and U.S. Army Lieutenant Toby Erickson has qualified for his third Olympic Wrestling Team Trials. Lt. Erickson placed third in the heavyweight (130kg) division at the US Senior Nationals Greco Roman Olympic Trials Qualifier, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Lt. Erickson went 4-1 in the tournament, and defeated West Cathcart (New York AC) for the third-place slot.
The 2020 Olympic Greco Roman Trials will take place next April at Penn State. The 6-foot-2, 270-pound Erickson also qualified for the Olympic Trials in 2012 and 2016, finishing in fourth- and third-place, respectively.
Also competing in the Senior Nationals tourney was fellow East Helenan Alyssa Schrull. Schrull, a senior female grappler at Jamestown University, did not place in the freestyle division of the Olympic Trials Qualifier.
Lt. Erickson and Schrull are both Helena High alums. Erickson was a 2-time State heavyweight champion for the Bengals in 2008-09, and has captured multiple junior and senior national titles. Schrull has garnered numerous all-American honors, and was the first girl from the Capital City to grapple in college.
