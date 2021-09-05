Sidelines with Synness: Former Capital, Carroll great Troy Grovom seeks liver transplant

Thirty-eight years ago, Troy Grovom's intense battles for rebounds and loose balls on the basketball court helped Capital High to the school's first hoops championship, in 1983.

These days, Troy is in a different kind of battle, fighting for his life in hopes of a liver transplant.

Grovom was a versatile 3-sport athlete in high school – water skiing, football and basketball – and was part of the Bruins' AA title appearances in both football and basketball.

In the fall of 1982, CHS went 9-2 and placed runner-up to CM Russell, being edged by a field goal in a defensive struggle in the finals, 3-0. And although Troy caught 2 passes for 49 yards in the game, he became better known for "The Mouthpiece Call," when he was whistled for an improper equipment penalty on a long pass play late in the fourth quarter, negating a first down at CMR's 20 and moving the ball back to their 46.

A 6'2", 195-pound tight end, Grovom led the team with 26 receptions for 392 yards. He was selected honorable mention All-State, and was signed by the University of Montana.

As the Capital cager's seventh-man, his tough defense and aggressive rebounding helped the underdog Bru-crew to a triple overtime 46-45 upset over Billings Senior in the State chipper.