Sidelines with Synness: Eslick paces women league bowlers, CHS' Hanson grids in NAIA playoffs for Western

This week, Sidelines visits the local bowling scene, and touches base with a trio of college football players with local roots.

Katie Eslick topped the womens scorers at Sleeping Giant Lanes over the past five weeks, firing a 267 game and a 649 series. She also shot a 621 series. Katie was followed by Barb Sheridan, with games of 257, 242 and 231, and series marks of 640 and 631.

The next best games were turned in by Nancy Collick at 244, Rae Runnion at 242, Jenna Austad's 234 and Amanda Wilson at 233. Rounding out the high series were Collick with 614, Austad at 612, and a 605 by Caitlyn Murphy.

On the mens side, Tony Woodward shot a 290 game, ahead of Shawn Jacobs at 289/276, Ryan Eustice and Robert Charlton at 288, Tom Sroczyk with 279, Levi Jester's 274 and Kaiden Hess at 269. Jester performed the high series of 743, followed by Eustice at 739; Jacobs with 733/731, Kurt Young's 729, Ryan Collick at 725 and Tom Sroczyk at 718.

Sherryl Vahn paced the senior women with a 205. Next came Judy Spath at 201/194, ahead of Kim Ryan at 198, Mary Graff's 191, and a pair of 190s by Cheryl Cornish and Jacquelin Huff 190.

The senior men were led by Ed Gunter's 255, followed by EJ Sheridan with 238/234/230, Ronnie Gimnich at 225, Neven Sather's 223 and Tom Reynolds at 221.

In the youth leagues, the high games for the fall circuit in the juniors division belonged to Hailey Hess (209) and Cadin Tate (251), while the top bantam scores were turned in by Rozalyn Almendinger (108) and Conrad Groth (119).

On the college gridiron, three local-area athletes helped Montana Western qualify for the NAIA postseason playoffs; Kameron Rauser of Townsend, Capital High's Gus Hanson, and Hayden Guisti of Jefferson. In the regular season finale, the Bulldogs outlasted Rocky Mountain College 50-42 in double overtime, to earn a share of the Frontier title, with the Battlin' Bears and the College of Idaho, each at 7-3 in the conference. UMW's 8-3 overall mark were the program's most wins in 19 years.

"Since the Bulldogs (No. 18) finished in the Top 20 of the latest NAIA coaches' poll, they received a bid over No. 21 Rocky Mountain and (entered) the playoffs as the No. 16 seed," the Montana Standard reported, after UMW qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2002. "Once College of Idaho lost to Carroll College...there was little suspense that it would get the bid. The Yotes did round out the poll at No. 25, though."

Western then lost to defending national champion, No. 1 ranked and undefeated Lindsey Wilson College, 48-21, in Columbia, Kentucky, to finish at 8-4. The last time the 'Dawgs posted eight victories was 1995. Lindsey Wilson later advanced to the semi-finals before being ousted by Grandview, Iowa.

Rauser, a 6-foot, 205-pound sophomore defensive back, led the team with two interceptions, and was UMW's third-leading solo tackler with 40 tackles. He tied for second with three fumble recoveries, and ranked No. 4 with 60 total tackles, as well.

Hanson, a 6-0, 165-pound red-shirt freshman defensive back, tied for second on the team with one interception. He also ranked fifth for the UMW's secondary with 27 total tackles and three pass break-ups. Guisti, a 6-1, 195-pound sophomore, served as Western's long snapper, and as a reserve linebacker.

