Sidelines with Synness (column)

George Cotton, Vince Saccheri and Esmer Tanuyan headlined the top scores during the third quarter of league bowling at Sleeping Giant Lanes. Cotton knocked down 826 pins for the quarter’s high 3-game series, while Saccheri and Tanuyan both fired 300s for the top game.

Cotton shot games of 258, 278 and 290 for his first career 800, while bowling for the Gutter Duster’s team during SGL’s Sunday Nite Out league. His 826 is the third-highest in local league/tournament history, after Travers Cox’s record 835 in 017, and Doug Prewett’s 827 in 2005.

Saccheri performed his perfecto in Thursday’s Challenge Patter Scratch & 16 league for team Flying Giants. It was the 23rd 300 game of his career. Tanuyan fired his 300 while subbing for Placer Motors in the Big Sky League.

Next came Brady Kirkeby with a 299 game followed by Jonathan Jenson’s 290, and Ryan Collick and Doug Marlar with series scores of 791 and 779, respectively.

On the women’s side, Katie Eslick rolled the top game of 269, adding a 652 series, and Erin Murphy posted the high series of 660, supplemented by her 246.

Valerie Balcerzak had a 244 game, while Danielle Bolan bowled a 654 series.