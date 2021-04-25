Sidelines with Synness: Ava Depizzol endurance horse rider

“Ava and Julie are a bit competitive,” Morberg said, noting that local horseman Anne Perkins also competes heavily, and Marie Suthers has taken up the sport, as well.

Morberg said an endurance clinic will take place in Boulder on May 22, with one of the goals being to get more juniors and adults aware of the sport. She said that endurance riding is not bringing in the younger riders, and it seems because “most non-endurance riders don’t even know” the sport exists.

“It’s so much fun, for those who ride horses,” Morberg explained. “Who doesn’t like to trailer their horse to a remote location, ride in beautiful mountain scenery, setup primitive camping for you and your horse for a 3 day event, and ensure the safety of the horse throughout the process?

“Care of the horse is the number one goal and the motto of AERC is ‘to finish is to win,’ and that’s so true.”

She’s hoping more young people will get involved with the sport, as to reap the same benefits that her daughter enjoys.

“Ava loves the time she gets to spend with her horse, camping and being outside an arena, and going fast down the trail,” Morberg said.