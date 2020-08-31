Sidelines: Caden Sell to Dickinson State

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Helena Senators right fielder/first baseman Caden Sell recently signed to play baseball for Dickinson State University. The college’s baseball program was cut in 2017 due to “funding concerns,” but will resume competition for the upcoming 2020-21 school year. The NAIA Blue Hawks belong to the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) conference.

This year he batted .308, with 33 hits, eight doubles and two triples, while posting 19 RBIs. In 2019, Sell captured the Earl Tucker Trophy, as team batting champ, with a .347 average. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound left-hander led the team with 44 hits (tie) and was No. 4 with a .433 on base percentage.

“Caden has always been a great hitter but he put in lots of work to improve defensively and has become a good all-around baseball player,” Senators coach Jon Burnett related. “He keeps the mood light in the locker room, and is well-respected by his teammates.”

Caden, who averaged .333 for his Class AA career, is the son of Mike and Amanda Sell. A third generation Helena Legion member, his grandfather Keith Sell served in numerous capacities (coach, assistant coach and general manager) for the Senators for over 40 years, while his Dad was a standout player in the 1980s.