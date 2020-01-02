Jason Kelley

A 41-year-old Helena man has been charged with one felony count of violating an order of protection.

Helena police arrested Jason Kelley on Dec. 28 just after 1 p.m. for allegedly violating an order of protection prohibiting Kelley from being within 1,500 feet of the WinCo Foods located at 2995 N. Sanders St.

An officer confirmed the violation by reviewing security camera footage, and a review of Kelley's criminal history turned up two prior convictions for violation of an order of protection.

Kelley was booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments