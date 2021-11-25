 Skip to main content
SHODAIR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

Shodair Children's Hospital: Serving children with mental health issues

Shodair Children's Hospital

People drive through Shodair Children's Hospital's ongoing expansion project during an event launching the facility's capital campaign in May. 

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Shodair Children's Hospital serves some of Montana's most vulnerable residents with mental health issues. Patients served in the inpatient acute and residential programs are sometimes unable to return home for the holidays to be with their families. It's for these patients we humbly ask for donations to help us make their holiday joyous and magical despite being away from their loved ones.

This year, we are asking for fidgets of any kind; these help keep their small hands busy and help calm anxiety. We also need snow pants for middle school and high school ages, pajama sets for ages 6 to adult extra large, bound journals and drawing books without spirals, candy for stockings (no nuts or gum please), wrapping paper, and young adult books.

Donations can be delivered to the main entrance (with the flagpole) of the hospital at 2755 Colonial Drive Monday through Friday 9 to 4 p.m. We ask that a donation form is filled out please. For more information please contact Alana at 444-7561. Thank you in advance for your consideration.

