The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office alleges a 40-year-old Helena man operated a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

A sheriff's deputy stated in a sworn affidavit that Jonathan David Arlint was seen driving a white 2008 GMC Sierra northbound on Applegate Drive and made a right turn onto Lincoln Road without coming to a complete stop.

The deputy noted an "odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from the partially open driver's side window."

According to the deputy, Arlint refused to perform standardized field sobriety tests and refused to provide breath or blood samples.

The deputy reviewed Arlint's criminal history, which showed three prior DUI convictions.

Arlint was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He is charged with one felony count of driving under the influence.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.