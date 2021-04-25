Sheldon Kaldor

Age: 40
Contact info: skaldor2021@gmail.com, 406-60-0919
Education: Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems
Occupation: DPHHS Network Security Analyst
Relevant experience:
I am a member of Montana Federation of Public Employees (MFPE) Union which includes state employees and teachers. The union this year has had some members, myself included, who fought to support the school system in a number of bills which would have affected funding as well as allowed teachers to carry firearms in school. While these are only two of the issues we faced, the union also supports its members and aides in the guidance of what is best for students, teachers, and school districts alike.
I also have a child who is currently attending classes in the East Helena school district which has allowed me to see what the district is doing well and give me ideas on what the school district could do to improve.
What are the three key issues facing the school district?
Funding – Schools face increasing costs from wages, utilities, and maintenance of buildings. East Helena’s taxpayers do not want to see a rise in their taxes either. Some school supplies are purchased by parents of students such as sanitizing wipes and Tissues. We also have to worry about where our tax dollars go. This legislative session HB 329 has been pushed to be passed which takes funds away from public school systems and puts it towards private schools. Public school systems could use the same money being sent to private schools for the same reason in public schools.
Communication – Teachers and parents do not always have the best communication between them. While East Helena School district does have different ways of communicating the use of these tools by both parties needs to increase. Parents should know what their students are learning in school and be able to support the teachers with following up on that knowledge. Schools need to communicate how well students are doing and where the parents can help their student. In general, there also needs to be better communication with the East Helena community. While these stakeholders may not have children in the school district or be a member of the faculty, they still can affect the school system.
Growth – With Helena only being able to expand toward the north, East Helena will likely see a large influx of people looking for housing. With that will be more students. There will have to be planning for either more teachers, classrooms, and schools or larger classroom sizes. Their will also be a need for additional equipment including educational tools, desks, sports equipment, and other facilities.
How would you rate the school district’s COVID-19 response so far, and what would you like to see going forward?
When Covid first hit, the school district was ill prepared for any severe situation that may have arrived. The response was to send schoolwork home and have parents work with their children on the learning. Many parents were still working and unable to give the learning the required attention in needed. The 2020-2021 school year changed, students were able to attend school with masks and social distancing enforced. Teachers were ready for online learning in case of a Covid outbreak in their classroom.
What do you hope to accomplish on the board?
I hope to continue to improve the school district and keep making school about the kids. I will work towards what was normal for our kids who have been resilient when it came to COVID and hopefully help find ways to remove the masks that distract our children from learning. Improve the communication among the district, parents, and the community. I also plan to use my contacts within the MFPE Union to help the school district make intelligent choices. I am also going to help find the school ways of increasing funding and prepare for growth while not upsetting taxpayers or removing programs or services provided to students and faculty.
I also hope to help aid in adding programs for our students. With technology being the current wave of the future I would like to see more STEM courses for our children as well as courses to help them learn basic living skills such as home economics, carpentry, basic machinery, and general mechanics, which would provide our children general skills needed to survive.