Sheldon Kaldor

Communication – Teachers and parents do not always have the best communication between them. While East Helena School district does have different ways of communicating the use of these tools by both parties needs to increase. Parents should know what their students are learning in school and be able to support the teachers with following up on that knowledge. Schools need to communicate how well students are doing and where the parents can help their student. In general, there also needs to be better communication with the East Helena community. While these stakeholders may not have children in the school district or be a member of the faculty, they still can affect the school system.

Growth – With Helena only being able to expand toward the north, East Helena will likely see a large influx of people looking for housing. With that will be more students. There will have to be planning for either more teachers, classrooms, and schools or larger classroom sizes. Their will also be a need for additional equipment including educational tools, desks, sports equipment, and other facilities.

How would you rate the school district’s COVID-19 response so far, and what would you like to see going forward?