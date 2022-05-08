Shauna Shanks, Helena Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic

Years of service: 12

Current position: Licensed Practical Nurse

Why did you become a nurse?

I felt called to do that based on my lifelong interest in science. I’ve also always felt like I was a natural caregiver, and I really developed some good leadership qualities in the Marine Corps and I felt like all of that combined really well and kind of led me into nursing as a career.

What was one of your most memorable nursing experiences?

I think the most memorable or the most standout experience that I’ve had is when you’re working with a patient through a difficult situation and you can be a conduit to getting them to other resources that they might need and ultimately get them the care that they need to resolve whatever they have going on.

What skills are most important for nurses?

I think skills that are important for nursing, in addition to a good nursing knowledge base, are compassion and empathy and organization and ability to look at a situation, triage it and organize what takes priority and what needs to get done and how.

What is the best advice you can give?

Never stop learning and don’t be afraid to ask questions. The learning component is important because health care is always changing, we’re always learning more. There’s always something more to learn and at the time that you decide to stop learning, you’ve pretty much become stagnant in your career and there’s really not much opportunity for growth there.

What does it take to be a nurse in challenging times?

I’ve never really thought these times were too challenging. I kind of just start every day fresh. I’m grateful for my job. I love my job. And I think that that attitude of gratitude helps me even when challenges do come up in the day-to-day work.

Nominated by Kaitlyn Schlueter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0