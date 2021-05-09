Shari Peterson, St. Peter's Health

Shari Peterson has known she wanted to be a nurse since she was in elementary school.

On her first day of third grade, she completed an assignment that included a question about what she wanted to be when she grew up.

“Back in third grade I said ‘a nurse,’ and I never looked back,” she said.

Peterson has spent all 33 years of her nursing career at St. Peter’s Health, where she works on the medical floor providing care for adults who have suffered heart attacks, strokes and a variety of other health issues.

“My aim is to just look at the whole patient, not just their physical struggles. Many of them have emotional and mental and spiritual struggles coming in,” she said. “I like to hear their stories. I like to connect with them that way and show them loving kindness and show them somebody cares.”

Peterson said the pandemic has added to the challenges of her job, especially during times when the hospital had high numbers of COVID-19 patients.

One of those patients said he received care from many great nurses during the nine days he spent at that hospital after contracting the disease, but Peterson went above and beyond.