Shari Peterson, St. Peter's Health

Shari Peterson has known she wanted to be a nurse since she was in elementary school.
On her first day of third grade, she completed an assignment that included a question about what she wanted to be when she grew up.
“Back in third grade I said ‘a nurse,’ and I never looked back,” she said.
Peterson has spent all 33 years of her nursing career at St. Peter’s Health, where she works on the medical floor providing care for adults who have suffered heart attacks, strokes and a variety of other health issues.
“My aim is to just look at the whole patient, not just their physical struggles. Many of them have emotional and mental and spiritual struggles coming in,” she said. “I like to hear their stories. I like to connect with them that way and show them loving kindness and show them somebody cares.”
Peterson said the pandemic has added to the challenges of her job, especially during times when the hospital had high numbers of COVID-19 patients.
One of those patients said he received care from many great nurses during the nine days he spent at that hospital after contracting the disease, but Peterson went above and beyond.
“However, one nurse, in particular, stood out to me because she displayed unparalleled professionalism, efficiency, enthusiasm and comfort in some of my worst moments. This nurse was Shari Peterson,” Jerry Hamlin wrote in her nomination for the nurse appreciation award. “She was always cheerful, fun and positive when she came into my room and my spirits were always lifted after her visits. She made me feel like she felt my pain, she always treated me with respect and she always asked what she could do to make me more comfortable. She even came to check on me after working a grueling 12 hour shift, on her own time!”
Peterson attended Clancy School and Jefferson High School before earning her nursing degree at Fairview Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis and returning to the Helena area to work at St. Peter’s.
“I just love Montana,” she said. “Montana’s in my blood, and my family is here.”
According to her supervisor Deborah Fry, director of the medical floor at St. Peter's Health, the Helena area is lucky to have her.
"Shari is one of a kind and many times she is the glue that holds us together. Her experience and knowledge ensures that every patient on the unit is going to receive the very best care," Fry said. "Shari is diligent in ensuring that all of her patients' needs are being met and she won't stop until she knows that she has made a difference for them and their families. Shari's compassion and kindness isn't just for her patients, but extends to her co-workers as well."
