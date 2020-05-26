Senators lead late but fall to defending AA state champ Bozeman

Cy Miller fanned five hitters and gave up one earned run over four solid innings, Peyton Witham allowed zero earned runs over two innings, Kadyn Craigle and Chase Nielson each had a pair of hits, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Helena Senators fell to Bozeman Bucks AA 4-3 on Monday in Bozeman.

The Senators (2-2) held the Bucks in check for most of the game, but three errors and a walk-off sacrifice fly from Bozeman’s Samuel Schmidt ultimately doomed Helena in the final game of the Missoula Memorial Day Tournament. Aside from the early season miscues, Helena coach Jon Burnett was pleased with the team’s improvement over the course of the weekend.

“It was a pretty well-played game for this point in the season,” he said. “Bozeman’s the defending state champ. They were in the regional championship game (last year) and they returned a lot of players from that team. They’re definitely probably the favorites in the state.

“I thought we competed well against them. Our pitchers were on. Both of our pitchers did their job. There were just a few early season plays that you’d like to see your guys make. As the season progresses, they will make those plays. But I thought we played pretty well and it was a good, I guess, culmination to our weekend.”