Senators lead late but fall to defending AA state champ Bozeman

Cy Miller fanned five hitters and gave up one earned run over four solid innings, Peyton Witham allowed zero earned runs over two innings, Kadyn Craigle and Chase Nielson each had a pair of hits, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Helena Senators fell to Bozeman Bucks AA 4-3 on Monday in Bozeman.
The Senators (2-2) held the Bucks in check for most of the game, but three errors and a walk-off sacrifice fly from Bozeman’s Samuel Schmidt ultimately doomed Helena in the final game of the Missoula Memorial Day Tournament. Aside from the early season miscues, Helena coach Jon Burnett was pleased with the team’s improvement over the course of the weekend.
“It was a pretty well-played game for this point in the season,” he said. “Bozeman’s the defending state champ. They were in the regional championship game (last year) and they returned a lot of players from that team. They’re definitely probably the favorites in the state.
“I thought we competed well against them. Our pitchers were on. Both of our pitchers did their job. There were just a few early season plays that you’d like to see your guys make. As the season progresses, they will make those plays. But I thought we played pretty well and it was a good, I guess, culmination to our weekend.”
On Sunday, Helena kicked off the tournament by defeating the A Team Bandits in walk-off fashion. Forest Suero punched a 1-1 pitch into right field to score Trysten Mooney from third base to seal the deal. Mooney originally reached base on a clutch pinch-hit double to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning.
“(Mooney) has been taking good at-bats every time we’ve got him in there,” Burnett said. “So we thought it as a good opportunity for him. He came in and – I think it was the first pitch he saw – he laced it down the right field line. That was a big moment for him and really helped us out in that game.”
Senators ace Ethan Keintz pitched the final three innings for the win. He struck out three, allowed no earned runs and gave up zero free passes.
Helena followed the victory with a 7-3 loss to the Great Falls Chargers.
“We played a lot better on Monday than we did on Sunday,” Burnett said.
Also Monday:
Class A
Reps 12, Red Sox 4: After a tough Sunday during which they were swept and outscored 14-2 over two games, the Helena Reps bounced back in a big way to defeat the Bitterroot Red Sox 12-4 in Florence.
Eric Cockhill broke the game open with a two-run single in the bottom of the fourth that extended Helena’s lead to 8-3.
Gavin Thennis knocked in two runs and had two hits. Quinn Belcher also tallied two RBIs on a pinch-hit single. Cade Coate, Suero, Hunter Bratcher, Walker Bennett and Joey Visser also added one hit apiece for the Reps (2-2).
Mike Hurlbert picked up the win after pitching four stellar innings of shutout ball. He struck out five and walked three.
Class B
Independents 9, Missoula B 8: After finishing Sunday 1-0-1 by defeating Kalispell B and tying Bozeman, the Helena Independents (4-0-1) defeated Missoula B 9-8 in a slugfest to cap off their Memorial Day tournament in Helena.
Tyler Roberts had himself a day. He finished 3-for-3, including an inside-the-park home run, three RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Matthew Goleman also added a pair of hits and a walk.
Matthew Kiewiet covers high school and community sports for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Email him at matthew.kiewiet@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter @IRmattkiewiet.
